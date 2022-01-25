Twitter’s Trusted Friends feature is now called Flock





This pre-announced feature now has a new name - Flock. Reverse engineer



This pre-announced feature now has a new name - Flock. Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has dug up parts of the feature and posted examples on his Twitter page. As you can see from the screenshots, Twitter Flock allows users to add up to 150 people to this privileged group. It's worth noting that people will get a notification when they have been added to somebody's Flock but won't get one if they've been removed. The idea behind this feature is quite logical and it's been implemented in other social networks such as Instagram (Close Friends).





Unfortunately, there’s no official information about a potential rollout date, or whether this feature will be available across all platforms from the get go. Chances are you’d need to use the official Twitter app on your mobile to get the Flock feature (when it’s officially released).



Unfortunately, there's no official information about a potential rollout date, or whether this feature will be available across all platforms from the get go. Chances are you'd need to use the official Twitter app on your mobile to get the Flock feature (when it's officially released). Twitter keeps on adding new features lately, with the social network launching Super Follows and Safety Mode last Autumn, and finally starting to roll out the Twitter Spaces record and replay feature earlier this month.





Last year, Twitter showed an early concept of a feature called Trusted Friends. As the name suggests, this feature allows you to tweet to a close group of friends, instead of spamming all your followers.