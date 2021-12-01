Twitter introduces new radical policy against posting media of others

Twitter introduces new radical policy against posting media of others0
Of course, sharing people’s private information on Twitter is already prohibited, but now this rule goes even further. The social media giant says it is taking this action to reduce the misuse of media for harassment and intimidation.
It is important to mention that Twitter has laid out some exceptions in its new policy. That includes different factors relating to context, such as media featuring public figures or individuals and in cases where the image is publicly available and/or being covered by journalists.
Sharing images is an important part of folks' experience on Twitter. People should have a choice in determining whether or not a photo is shared publicly. To that end we are expanding the scope of our Private Information Policy.— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021
While it seems as if Twitter has thought this through thoroughly, some parts—like the last one mentioned above—sound a bit too loose and subjective. Besides that, many have shared their opinion on this new policy as a whole to be extremely hard to achieve, almost naive.
Now, this is not exactly something new for a social media platform or Twitter for that matter. The policy has already been in motion within the European Union where protection of such private information is demanded by the law.
A spokesperson for Twitter says that this new policy will help bring much-needed privacy rights to places where they are yet to be made obligatory by the government. That way, anyone would be able to protect themselves against harassment on the platform.