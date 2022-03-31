 Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apps

Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

Anam Hamid
By
0
Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
iPhone 6 users are reporting that the Twitter app no longer works on their phones (via 9to5Mac).

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released in 2014 and discontinued nearly two years later in most markets. The phones ceased getting software updates in 2019 with the launch of iOS 13.

Although Twitter dropped support for iOS 12 in early 2021, iPhone 6 users were still able to use an older version of the app. The Twitter app was updated this week and it now does not support iOS 13 either. The latest version of the app requires at least iOS 14. 


iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users are saying that while they can still view some tweets on the timeline, most other features don't work anymore and the app is barely useable.

Only a few people will be affected though, as only 2 percent of iPhone users are on iOS 13 or older version of Apple's smartphone operating system. So, if you have the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, or an older iPhone, you can only use Twitter through the Safari browser. 

The iPhone 6 was one of the most popular iPhones. The iPhone 6 Plus was added to Apple's vintage and obsolete products list in February and the regular model will apparently be added to the list in 2023. 

The handsets are powered by the 20nm A8 chip and have 1GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Apple recently released its first mid-tier iPhone with 5G connectivity, which might be worth considering if you want to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Some iPod users and iPad owners running older versions of iOS have also said that their Twitter app is no longer functioning properly.



New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 6 specs
Apple iPhone 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.9
$361 Newegg
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A8 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1810 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
Apple iPhone 6 Plus specs
Apple iPhone 6 Plus specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.1
$760 Newegg
  • Display 5.5 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A8 1GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS iOS 12.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bigger battery tipped for large Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 version
Mid-range Moto G52 leaks out in full (almost) with 90Hz screen and no 5G support
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mid-range Moto G52 leaks out in full (almost) with 90Hz screen and no 5G support
Best OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deals
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Best OnePlus 10 Pro preorder deals
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
OnePlus 10 Pro camera: everything you need to know
OnePlus 10 Pro colors: which color should you get
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro colors: which color should you get
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro: what's in the box?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless