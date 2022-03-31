Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

9to5Mac iPhone 6 users are reporting that the Twitter app no longer works on their phones (via).





The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released in 2014 and discontinued nearly two years later in most markets. The phones ceased getting software updates in 2019 with the launch of iOS 13.





Although Twitter dropped support for iOS 12 in early 2021, iPhone 6 users were still able to use an older version of the app. The Twitter app was updated this week and it now does not support iOS 13 either. The latest version of the app requires at least iOS 14.





WAIT TWITTER DOESNT WORK ON IPHONE 6 ANYMORE?? NO WONDER MOST OF TWITTER ISN’T LOADING FOR ME, I THOUGHT IT WAS MY INTERNET. pic.twitter.com/iP1l7BYnTp — amanda (@xoxoamandasav) March 31, 2022



iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users are saying that while they can still view some tweets on the timeline, most other features don't work anymore and the app is barely useable.





Only a few people will be affected though, as only 2 percent of iPhone users are on iOS 13 or older version of Apple's smartphone operating system. So, if you have the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, or an older iPhone, you can only use Twitter through the Safari browser.









The handsets are powered by the 20nm A8 chip and have 1GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Apple recently released its first mid-tier iPhone with 5G connectivity , which might be worth considering if you want to upgrade without breaking the bank.





Some iPod users and iPad owners running older versions of iOS have also said that their Twitter app is no longer functioning properly.





I’ve got the same problem on my iPad running 12.5.5 and can’t update my iOS or Twitter any further. The version of Twitter was working fine on Monday and some one’s gone and broken it, please sort it out — BEAR (@Bearlegs65) March 31, 2022



I now know what the problem is. You need at least iOS 14.0 now to access most of @Twitter ‘s features and my iPod touch is only a 12.5.5. Unfortunately & can’t go higher so in essence it’s my own fault so I apologise profusely for going on guys sorry. @TwitterSupport#TwitterDown — Daniel(SDMN) (@TheYOLOArtist) March 30, 2022

