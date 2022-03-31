Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

Twitter no longer works on iPhone 6 and 6 Plus0
WAIT TWITTER DOESNT WORK ON IPHONE 6 ANYMORE?? NO WONDER MOST OF TWITTER ISN’T LOADING FOR ME, I THOUGHT IT WAS MY INTERNET. pic.twitter.com/iP1l7BYnTp— amanda (@xoxoamandasav) March 31, 2022
I’ve got the same problem on my iPad running 12.5.5 and can’t update my iOS or Twitter any further. The version of Twitter was working fine on Monday and some one’s gone and broken it, please sort it out— BEAR (@Bearlegs65) March 31, 2022
I now know what the problem is. You need at least iOS 14.0 now to access most of @Twitter ‘s features and my iPod touch is only a 12.5.5. Unfortunately & can’t go higher so in essence it’s my own fault so I apologise profusely for going on guys sorry. @TwitterSupport#TwitterDown— Daniel(SDMN) (@TheYOLOArtist) March 30, 2022
