Twitter will allow users to add security keys as the sole authentication method
Today, we’re adding the option to use security keys as your sole 2FA method — meaning you can enroll one or more security keys as the only form of 2FA on your Twitter account without a backup 2FA method. We know this is important to people because not everyone is able to have a backup 2FA method or wants to share their phone number with us. With this update, we want everyone to feel empowered to enable security keys to better secure their Twitter account.
What’s a security key?
A physical security key is a small device that stores all the information needed (like codes and keys) for 2-factor authentication. It can be a USB or a lightning port device, or even an NFC one that doesn’t require you to plug it in to authenticate and operate remotely. It’s like a fingerprint that you carry inside your pocket.
Twitter is already rolling out the new feature to iOS and Android users, and it will be also available on the web version of the app.