Twitter will allow users to add security keys as the sole authentication method

What’s a security key?

A physical security key is a small device that stores all the information needed (like codes and keys) for 2-factor authentication. It can be a USB or a lightning port device, or even an NFC one that doesn’t require you to plug it in to authenticate and operate remotely. It’s like a fingerprint that you carry inside your pocket.



Twitter is already rolling out the new feature to iOS and Android users, and it will be also available on the web version of the app.

Twitter already allows users to use security keys as a verification method when logging into their accounts but just as a complementary security measure - you must have another authentication method enabled. Today, the social network announced that it will let people use their security keys as a sole method of authentication.