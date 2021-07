"Sign in with Apple" option may be coming to Twitter on iOS soon

Twitter is working on the option to sign in with Apple

For those of you who don't know, this feature is dubbed SSO or Single Sign-On across the tech world, and despite being the more convenient choice, it also has the disadvantage of giving control or access to those third-party accounts to the SSO provider.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

It's always convenient to have a single sign-on or something similar when signing into social media accounts. Now, SlashGear reports that reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has discovered Twitter is working on enabling Sign-in with an Apple account.Currently, Twitter seems to be working on its "Connected accounts" feature to make it possible for users to connect via Apple. The feature is currently under development and not globally available yet. Earlier, Wong also discovered the same feature under development for Google accounts.With the "Sign in with Apple" option, things are a bit different. Cupertino uses proxy emails that hide the user's real email from the website they're signing in to, which is, generally, a privacy and security-focused feature. For iOS apps, the option "Sign in with Apple" appears only if the app or service has a third-party SSO option as well.Until now, Twitter has not been offering SSO options for Google and Apple. At the moment, it is unclear when these options will make it to the general public. Once we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!