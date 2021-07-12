"Sign in with Apple" option may be coming to Twitter on iOS soon

"Sign in with Apple" option may be coming to Twitter on iOS soon0
Twitter is working on the option to sign in with Apple
Currently, Twitter seems to be working on its "Connected accounts" feature to make it possible for users to connect via Apple. The feature is currently under development and not globally available yet. Earlier, Wong also discovered the same feature under development for Google accounts.
For those of you who don't know, this feature is dubbed SSO or Single Sign-On across the tech world, and despite being the more convenient choice, it also has the disadvantage of giving control or access to those third-party accounts to the SSO provider.
With the "Sign in with Apple" option, things are a bit different. Cupertino uses proxy emails that hide the user's real email from the website they're signing in to, which is, generally, a privacy and security-focused feature. For iOS apps, the option "Sign in with Apple" appears only if the app or service has a third-party SSO option as well.