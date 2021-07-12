$15/month 5G plan

 View

$15/month 5G plan

 View
Software updates Apps

"Sign in with Apple" option may be coming to Twitter on iOS soon

Iskra Petrova
By
0
"Sign in with Apple" option may be coming to Twitter on iOS soon
It's always convenient to have a single sign-on or something similar when signing into social media accounts. Now, SlashGear reports that reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong has discovered Twitter is working on enabling Sign-in with an Apple account.

Twitter is working on the option to sign in with Apple


Currently, Twitter seems to be working on its "Connected accounts" feature to make it possible for users to connect via Apple. The feature is currently under development and not globally available yet. Earlier, Wong also discovered the same feature under development for Google accounts.

For those of you who don't know, this feature is dubbed SSO or Single Sign-On across the tech world, and despite being the more convenient choice, it also has the disadvantage of giving control or access to those third-party accounts to the SSO provider.


With the "Sign in with Apple" option, things are a bit different. Cupertino uses proxy emails that hide the user's real email from the website they're signing in to, which is, generally, a privacy and security-focused feature. For iOS apps, the option "Sign in with Apple" appears only if the app or service has a third-party SSO option as well.

Until now, Twitter has not been offering SSO options for Google and Apple. At the moment, it is unclear when these options will make it to the general public. Once we know more, we'll make sure to inform you, so stay tuned!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Amazon requests FCC permission to use radar sensors for sleep tracking on future devices
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Amazon requests FCC permission to use radar sensors for sleep tracking on future devices
Google's in-house chip can bring the 5G Pixel 6 line closer to the iPhone with this feature
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google's in-house chip can bring the 5G Pixel 6 line closer to the iPhone with this feature
Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
by Alan Friedman,  1
Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless