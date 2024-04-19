Up Next:
Twitch to roll out new discovery feed to all users on mobile devices
Twitch has been testing a TikTok-style discovery feed for nearly a year. The streaming company announced this week that the feature is finally ready for primetime, so all users on mobile devices should get the new discovery feed this month.
The discovery feed allows users to scroll through separate feeds dedicated to clips and livestreams, and it’s available as a tab from within the mobile app. According to Twitch (via The Verge), all livestreams and clips can show up on this discover feed, although they must meet the company’s content guidelines.
In addition to live streams, the discovery feed will also give users access to a feed where they’ll find shortform videos taken from Twitch livestreams. Obviously, most of these will be hilarious short videos clipped by streamers, similarly to what TikTok’s videos.
Just like on the desktop version of Twitch, the discovery feed in the mobile app will show live content from streamers you follow along with creators recommended by Twitch.
Beside enabling users to scroll through these shortform videos, Twitch will also allow users to tune in when they see the creator of a specific video goes live. On the downside, Twitch says that ads will appear within the feed, although users will be able to scroll past them without having to pause their viewing or scrolling experience.
