Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Twitch to roll out new discovery feed to all users on mobile devices

By
Apps
Twitch to roll out new discovery feed to all users on mobile devices
Twitch has been testing a TikTok-style discovery feed for nearly a year. The streaming company announced this week that the feature is finally ready for primetime, so all users on mobile devices should get the new discovery feed this month.

The discovery feed allows users to scroll through separate feeds dedicated to clips and livestreams, and it’s available as a tab from within the mobile app. According to Twitch (via The Verge), all livestreams and clips can show up on this discover feed, although they must meet the company’s content guidelines.

Just like on the desktop version of Twitch, the discovery feed in the mobile app will show live content from streamers you follow along with creators recommended by Twitch.

In addition to live streams, the discovery feed will also give users access to a feed where they’ll find shortform videos taken from Twitch livestreams. Obviously, most of these will be hilarious short videos clipped by streamers, similarly to what TikTok’s videos.

Beside enabling users to scroll through these shortform videos, Twitch will also allow users to tune in when they see the creator of a specific video goes live. On the downside, Twitch says that ads will appear within the feed, although users will be able to scroll past them without having to pause their viewing or scrolling experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless