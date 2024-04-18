Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

TikTok trying hard to appeal to US lawmakers with stricter rules for its "For You" page

By
Software updates Apps
TikTok trying hard to appeal to US lawmakers with stricter rules for its "For You" page
TikTok is in troubled waters while it's fighting for its future with US legislators. Now, Engadget reports that the app will be implementing stricter guidelines and penalties for creators who post potentially 'problematic' content.

TikTok will make sure it doesn't recommend "problematic" content and penalize creators


Right now, TikTok is trying to convince US lawmakers and regulators that its app is safe for teens. And just in the midst of that, the company has announced new updates that will take effect in May. TikTok has provided a long list of content that's not eligible to get recommended on people's "For You" pages.

The list includes some obvious choices but also some content seen as "controversial" like for example weight loss or dieting content, which will fall under the "dangerous activity and challenges" category. Also, clips from users under 16 will also not appear on the "For You" page.

Additionally, a wide range of content that could be misinformation or conspiratorial is also on the list. Examples include unproven recommendations to treat a minor illness, showing a crowd at a music concert and claiming it's a protest, or misrepresenting authoritative sources such as selectively referencing scientific data to come to a conclusion not made in the study.

On top of that, TikTok will also penalize creators who disregard the new guidelines and will make their entire account ineligible for recommendations. Also, those accounts may become "harder to find" in search.

TikTok is also introducing a feature dubbed "account status" which will help creators check if they're following the rules. The feature will also show strikes to the account or posts that violate the guidelines. You will also be able to perform an "account check" to see if you're blocked from recommendations because of breaking the rules.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Verizon's Visible introduces annual plans with discounts up to 26%
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Comcast launches NOW, low-cost and prepaid brand for data, TV, and WiFi hotspots
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Apple tipped to reduce display size of iPhone 17 Plus
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Google Photos working on an option to hide your downloaded memes and other UI tweaks
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless