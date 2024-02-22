Twitch is raising subscription prices for the first time (in this country, the increase is 343%)
Twitch is raising prices for its channel subscriptions for the first time, per Engadget.
Just over a month ago, Twitch announced that one in three of its employees will have to go in a 35% layoff spree.
In two rounds of job-cutting fiesta, Amazon’s Twitch laid off about a thousand workers in total. By the way, in 2022, Amazon initiated its own workforce reduction, which affected some 27,000 positions across the company, and parallels with the “Red Wedding” episode from “Game of Thrones” were drawn.
The Amazon-owned streaming platform says it has been operating at “significant losses” because of high local costs. The company specifically pointed to the high network fees in the country. Korea introduced legislation that would force major content providers to pay to use networks in the country.
Now, the platform says that “updating prices in several countries” will “help streamer revenue keep pace with rising costs and reflect local currency fluctuations”. The first markets to feel the impact of those changes are the UK, Canada, Australia and Turkey.
As of March 28, Tier 1 subscriptions and gift subs will be more expensive in the UK, Canada and Australia. A base/gift sub is going up from £5 to £6 in the UK, $7 CAD to $8 in Canada and $8 AUD to $9 in Australia. Tier 2 and 3 prices will remain the same in those countries.
In Turkey, Twitch is significantly increasing the price of all three tiers. For instance, a Tier 1 sub will soon cost 43.90 lira ($1.42) instead of 9.90 (32 cents). Don’t be shocked by these figures – the value of the Turkish lira has plummeted over the last decade. However, a 343% jump isn’t funny if you’re the one paying for it.
Before that, Twitch announced that it was ceasing its operations in Korea (South Korea, not North Korea, duh!) in February 2024.
Apparently, Twitch has some money problems.
Existing subscriptions will automatically renew at the new price - no action needed. Existing subscribers will be notified via email one month prior to this price change taking effect. We are not changing the price of Tier 2 or Tier 3 subscriptions or gift subs in Australia, Canada, or the UK. These updates apply only to subscriptions purchased on desktop or mobile web. We’ll be updating prices on mobile apps in the coming months.
