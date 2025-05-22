Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought

Google’s Android desktop mode vision is evolving — and it’s not doing it alone this time around.

Samsung Android Google
Image of Android 16 desktop mode as per the teases
Google has finally confirmed the new desktop mode in Android 16, and it turns out that instead of it being a Samsung DeX killer, it's actually inspired by it.

During a developer session at Google I/O 2025, the company explained that it’s been working closely with Samsung to bring better desktop features to Android. This includes improved window management and multitasking tools designed for larger screens. Google said it's building on the foundation of DeX to support more flexible and powerful productivity workflows.

For example, we've been collaborating with Samsung, building on the foundation of Samsung DEX to bring enhanced desktop windowing capabilities in Android 16 for more powerful productivity workflows.
— Florina Muntenescu, Developer Relations Manager, Google

This adds a new perspective to what we’ve seen so far. Leaked Android 16 builds already showed signs of a desktop-like experience, with updates like resizable windows and better multi-window support. Now we know that much of that work was done in partnership with Samsung, rather than in competition with it.

In another I/O developer session, the presenter highlighted the growing need for Android apps to adapt smoothly to different screen sizes. With foldables, tablets, and even phones being used more often for work and multitasking, desktop-style features are becoming more relevant. The new desktop mode is part of a bigger push to make Android more flexible across form factors.

Moments on the Google I/O stage where Android 16 desktop mode was brought up. | Images credit — Google

Meanwhile, Samsung also appears to be preparing for these changes. Early versions of One UI 8 show a refreshed DeX interface, possibly redesigned to take advantage of the new Android 16 improvements. This suggests that both companies are working in sync to create a more unified experience across devices.

At the moment, the desktop mode in Android 16 is not enabled by default in the beta release. Google hasn't said when it will be officially available, but it’s clear that development is moving forward.

In the end, this isn’t about killing off DeX. Instead, Android 16 seems to be giving it a stronger base to grow from. For users who want more out of their Android devices, especially when connecting to bigger screens, this update could make a noticeable difference. It’s still early, but this collaboration between Google and Samsung may shape the future of Android productivity.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
