Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought

Moments on the Google I/O stage where Android 16 desktop mode was brought up. | Images credit — Google





Android 16

Android 16

Android 16

Meanwhile, Samsung also appears to be preparing for these changes. Early versions of One UI 8 show a refreshed DeX interface, possibly redesigned to take advantage of the newimprovements. This suggests that both companies are working in sync to create a more unified experience across devices.At the moment, the desktop mode inis not enabled by default in the beta release. Google hasn't said when it will be officially available, but it’s clear that development is moving forward.In the end, this isn’t about killing off DeX. Instead,seems to be giving it a stronger base to grow from. For users who want more out of their Android devices, especially when connecting to bigger screens, this update could make a noticeable difference. It’s still early, but this collaboration between Google and Samsung may shape the future of Android productivity.