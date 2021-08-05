TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up

TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up0
Foundry TSMC has become the most valuable publicly-traded company in Asia, topping tech conglomerate Tencent. And here's one of the reasons why TSMC is red hot: ITHome (via Wccftech) says that the company's 5nm assembly lines are completely booked up and are running at full capacity. And a new report says that TSMC's 3nm production is fully booked as well.
TSMC's 5nm and 3nm production is believed to be sold out
TSMC is reportedly working hard to produce 2022's 3nm A16 Bionic chip for the iPhone 14 line by the second half of that year. Manufacturers not able to book orders with TSMC might have to consider working with Samsung Foundry. According to so-called experts, Samsung's technology is inferior to TSMC's, but companies like Qualcomm, which is using Samsung to manufacture the Snapdragon 888 SoC, might have no opportunity to book orders with TSMC.
If there are any openings at TSMC by late 2022, there is talk of Qualcomm switching to the foundry to produce the Snapdragon 898 Plus chipset using the 4nm process node. Currently, Samsung produces the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset using a 5nm process.
To show you how the number of transistors inside Apple's chips has risen over the years, let's start with 2014's A8 which carried 2 billion transistors and was made using the 20nm process node for the iPhone 6 series. Two years later, the A10 Fusion, built using TSMC's 16nm process node, was equipped with 3.28 billion transistors and was used with the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.
The M1 is Apple's most power chip currently in use with 16 billion transistors inside
And while it hasn't been used on an iPhone yet, the M1 chipset is another 5nm component for the iPad Pro (2021) and certain Mac models with a whopping 16 billion transistors inside. Again, the more transistors found in a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient that chip is.