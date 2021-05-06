World's first 2nm chip is produced by IBM
When it comes to the companies whose components power smartphones, IBM is not a name that comes to mind. Today, though, Big Blue announced that it has created a transistor for the 2nm process node using Gate-All-Around (GAA) nanosheet device architecture that will allow IBM "to fit 50 billion transistors in a space roughly the size of a fingernail."
IBM unveils the world's first 2nm chip
To help cram billions of transistors inside a chip, IBM uses Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV), which produces lines smaller than visible light. These lines create the patterns that will be used to create circuits. IBM also replaced the FinFET architecture with GAA and as IBM puts it, "Four “gates” on a transistor enable superior electrical signals to pass through and between other transistors on a chip."
IBM says that using a 2nm chip could do wonders for battery life on smartphones. The company says, "Put in perspective, 2nm processors used in cell phones could quadruple the battery life of cell phones using 7nm process technology, such as the iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10 and Google Pixel 5. Based on average use, this means the phone would only need to be charged once every four days."
The fact that IBM has made the world's first 2nm chip is a big boost to the U.S. chip industry. Last year, the world's top foundry, TSMC, announced that it was building a $12 billion fab in Arizona and a new report says that the U.S. has requested that five additional fabs be built for a total of six. The U.S. is trying to take chip production out of Asia so that global manufacturers don't have to be concerned about the relationship between China and other countries.
There is concern that China, if it gets desperate enough for chips, will attack Taiwan in a bid to take control of TSMC which counts Apple as its biggest customer. IBM is headquartered in the U.S. and the 300mm wafer (11.81-inches) used for the 2nm chips was produced at IBM Research's semiconductor research facility in Albany, NY. The company stated that "our demonstration of a nanosheet transistor for the 2 nm chip node is also a validation of several smaller milestones that proved to us this could be done, and of the hard work and dedication of IBM’s interdisciplinary team of experts in materials, lithography, integration, devices, characterization and modeling working on the project."