Try buying a smartphone with cash at Verizon and you'll face this bizarre battle

Verizon

– Alert_Policy_5482, Reddit, March 2025





Verizon

Receive the latest Verizon news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

– thaeadran, Reddit, March 2025



– sublenn96, Reddit, March 2025

If you're not a fan of installment plans or being locked into monthly payments for years, there is always the option to buy directly from the manufacturer. If you're not a fan of installment plans or being locked into monthly payments for years, there is always the option to buy directly from the manufacturer. Apple has its stores, Samsung has its own, and plenty of other retailers let you skip the carriers altogether. Sure, carriers offer tempting deals and perks, but if you just want to pay once, grab your phone and use it with any carrier you choose, that's an option too.





T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Reliability, plans, coverage

Actually, the shift toward monthly payments is becoming the industry standard, and I think it's clear the tech world is pushing hard in that direction. Even Actually, the shift toward monthly payments is becoming the industry standard, and I think it's clear the tech world is pushing hard in that direction. Even Apple is making moves to secure more subscription dollars . Instead of letting customers pay upfront for two years of coverage, it now requires a monthly or annual subscription. While some might appreciate the flexibility, others will definitely miss the simplicity of paying once and being done with it.

The "buy now, pay later" mindset has been around for ages, but sometimes, you just want to walk into a store, pay upfront, and be done with it. Nothing wrong with that, right? Well, Verizon seems to disagree.Users are venting online about howwon't let them buy a new iPhone, Galaxy phone or any smartphone outright. Instead, they're being forced into monthly payment plans and that's leaving a lot of people unhappy.As you might have guessed, the reason behind this might be all about sales tactics. Apparently,isn't letting authorized retailers sell phones without an installment plan. While reps technically can sell a phone outright, they don't make anything from that sale, so it is no surprise they are usually not keen on pushing it.