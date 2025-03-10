GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

Try buying a smartphone with cash at Verizon and you'll face this bizarre battle

The "buy now, pay later" mindset has been around for ages, but sometimes, you just want to walk into a store, pay upfront, and be done with it. Nothing wrong with that, right? Well, Verizon seems to disagree.

Users are venting online about how Verizon won't let them buy a new iPhone, Galaxy phone or any smartphone outright. Instead, they're being forced into monthly payment plans and that's leaving a lot of people unhappy.

I've been a Verizon customer for 15 years. Went to buy my wife the new iPhone 16 Pro Max. They began discussing what I would pay monthly. I told them I didn't want to make payments. Why? Because I have cash. Finally, last ditch efforts, pay 1/2 and come back and pay the remainder the next day. Sell me the phone or I can terminate my service now, walk away and go elsewhere. They got pissy, but sold me the phone. Ridiculous!

– Alert_Policy_5482, Reddit, March 2025

As you might have guessed, the reason behind this might be all about sales tactics. Apparently, Verizon isn't letting authorized retailers sell phones without an installment plan. While reps technically can sell a phone outright, they don't make anything from that sale, so it is no surprise they are usually not keen on pushing it.

Some stores are "authorized retailers". Part of their agreement with Verizon is that when you buy a phone from them there is an installment plan for the phones. They can't just sell you a phone full retail. What they may do is let you pay all of the phone except a small amount like say $1. Then split that small amount up over the 36 months so there is some type of finance agreement. That is how they pay their reps for the sale. There has to be a finance agreement on your account for the phone.
– thaeadran, Reddit, March 2025

So as an indirect salesman for verizon we're told were only allowed to do a down payment of up to 90% of the phone. From what I was told by my managers if we allowed customers to pay off the phone up front we dont get paid commission.

– sublenn96, Reddit, March 2025

If you're not a fan of installment plans or being locked into monthly payments for years, there is always the option to buy directly from the manufacturer. Apple has its stores, Samsung has its own, and plenty of other retailers let you skip the carriers altogether. Sure, carriers offer tempting deals and perks, but if you just want to pay once, grab your phone and use it with any carrier you choose, that's an option too.


Actually, the shift toward monthly payments is becoming the industry standard, and I think it's clear the tech world is pushing hard in that direction. Even Apple is making moves to secure more subscription dollars. Instead of letting customers pay upfront for two years of coverage, it now requires a monthly or annual subscription. While some might appreciate the flexibility, others will definitely miss the simplicity of paying once and being done with it.
