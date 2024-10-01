Subscribe to access exclusive content
Tri-fold phones are already old news: Honor working on phone that folds multiple ways

Huawei Mate XT unfolding
*Header image is referential and showcases the Huawei Mate XT. | Image credit — Huawei

Companies are determined to release a phone with the most amount of screen real estate, and simply increasing the size each year wasn’t enough. Nor was a simple foldable, apparently. After Huawei’s debut of its tri-folding phone, Honor seems to be looking to one-up the competition and might be working on a foldable that can fold in multiple directions.

A recently filed patent details a device that kind of looks like it’s got a plus sign in the middle. These are the two creases that run along the display of this alleged phone. The design makes it possible to swing the phone inwards and outwards both vertically and horizontally. It also means that this device will potentially have a very large display.

This patent is not related to Honor’s rumored tri-foldable that aims to directly compete with the Huawei Mate XT while being even slimmer. It talks about a potential future device which will probably be classified as a different type of smartphone entirely.

Video Thumbnail
Huawei Mate XT is, simply put, a marvel of engineering. | Video credit — Huawei

Naturally, if such a multi-folding phone does hit the shelves, it’s going to cost an arm and a leg, maybe even more. The Huawei Mate XT was selling for over $21,000 in one instance. Only the most diehard enthusiasts and collectors — with a ton of money at their disposal — would get a phone for such a ridiculous price tag.

Personally, this patent also highlights another aspect of the phone industry to me. Yes, it’s just a patent for now, but it shows clearly just how much innovation Chinese manufacturers are rushing to achieve.

Kind of like the car market which is now seeing an influx of affordable Chinese cars with excellent performance numbers and build quality. Current phone offerings are also excelling in various ways over the traditional big-name brands. For example, budget Chinese smartphones often come with triple the charging rates of your typical Galaxy or iPhone.

Recommended Stories
There’s a reason that these manufacturers enjoy so much market share in a huge number of countries. And while they might not be as popular in the U.S., being the first to design something novel will give them an edge.

Showing off your iPhone 16 at school is cool and all but look at my Honor phone that can transform into an entire lunch table.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

