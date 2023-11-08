Travis Kelce's girlfriend is named the Apple Music Artist of the Year for 2023

It's no surprise considering that one person has dominated the music industry in 2023, but Taylor Swift has been named the Apple Music Artist of the Year . Swift, says Apple, is the "most-streamed female artist in Apple Music history." Describing the type of reaction that greeted Swift everywhere, Apple said, "Across the charts, streams, and concert stadiums filled with screaming, bracelet-wearing super fans, Swift undeniably reached a new realm of superstardom this year."





Apple pointed out that back in March, the week that Swift launched her Eras Tour, her streams on Apple Music rose 61% globally. During the summer, her monthly streams continued to show double-digit growth. Her Eras Tour was the most streamed set list. This year, songs like "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "Style," "Shake It Off," "Wildest Dreams," and "All Of The Girls You Loved Before" hit the Apple Music charts.









Swift's Midnights album is the biggest album ever made by a female artist in Apple Music history based on first-day and first-week global streams. Besides being the most streamed female artist in Apple Music history, Swift is the artist with the most songs to reach Apple Music's Global Daily Top 100. During the first 10 months of this year, she led all artists with 65 songs in Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100. Apple has posted some Taylor Swift collections and playlists on the Apple Music app and website.





Swift will receive a physical award from Apple that "represents the extraordinary craftsmanship integral to creating music." The pop star says, "I am so honored to be Apple Music's Artist of the Year. Thank you to every single one of you for making this year the most incredible, joyful, celebratory year ever. From streaming the music nonstop to screaming it together in real life at the shows, dancing chaotically in movie theaters, none of this would have been possible without you. Thank you so much."