More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab

Samsung has consolidated its foldable smartphones under the Z lineup and there is growing evidence that the range will expand to include foldable tablets in the future. A recent report said that the company plans to release a bendable tablet called Galaxy Z Fold Tab next year and a new trademark application supports the rumor.





Let's Go Digital reports that Samsung filed a trademark with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) on April 23 for 'Samsung Z Fold'. Although the application is scant on details, it has revealed that the moniker is meant for smartphones and tablets.





The company trademarked the names 'Galaxy Z ' and 'Z Flip' last year. Those applications only mentioned smartphones.

Galaxy Z Fold Tab may arrive alongside the Galaxy S22 series





The device is expected to be a dual-hinged tri-fold tablet.





Samsung was previously said to be working on a dual-folding smartphone and it's not clear if it is distinct from the Z Fold Tab. That device was rumored to come with an app-friendly design.





The company's first foldable tablet will reportedly be released in the first quarter of 2022, alongside the Galaxy S22 series . There is also a possibility that it will be previewed at the July Galaxy Unpacked event where Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.





The Z Fold Tab will supposedly have a sturdier Ultra-thin Glass (UTG) than the existing models, presumably because it will be compatible with the S Pen stylus. It already sounds like a contender for the best Android tablet





That's all we have on Samsung's rumored foldable slate so far.