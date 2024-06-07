Tracking your kids' devices to become easier with Google's Find My Device app

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Back in April, Google's Find My Device network finally made its debut, but it entered the scene with only basic features and a slow rollout. However, there is excitement brewing as Google seems poised to jazz up the network with some nifty additions, including a new tab just for connected family devices.

The latest update to Find My Device allows you to track family devices


Recently, the latest version of the Find My Device app has been dissected, revealing a new Family Devices tab. With it, you can easily track the whereabouts of devices linked to your Google account through Family Link without them getting lost in the shuffle among your personal devices.

While it might seem like a minor adjustment, in the broader context, it shows how committed Google is to making Find My Device a dependable tracking system. For parents, it might just be a breath of fresh air, bringing all their kids' gadgets under one roof alongside their own arsenal of tech gadgets – no more frantic flipping through various tabs in the Family Link app.


The latest update for Find My Device is apparently making its way to devices now, and it appears to be activated by default.

However, Google isn't stopping there. Clues found within the app suggest that the tech giant is working on another upgrade, possibly incorporating ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and augmented reality (AR). This could potentially shake up how users hunt down their misplaced stuff.

Also, reports suggest Google is cooking up two handy features for its Find My Device app. First up, it is reportedly thinking of adding support for biometric unlock. It is also working on Remote Lock, a feature that lets you lock your phone from afar if it goes missing.

With about 4 billion folks using Android phones (nearly half the world’s population), it is a relief to see the Find My Device network finally up and running. And it is good that Google is putting effort into making it even more helpful because, let's face it, losing your phone or gadget totally stinks, and it can happen to the best of us.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

