Google reportedly working on two very useful features for its Find My Device app
Up Next:
Google's Find My Device app is a new addition to the Android scene, allowing you to find your lost or misplaced devices from your phone. And now Google seems to have planned a couple of handy features for it to make your life even easier.
First off, Google is reportedly planning to add biometric unlock support for the app. Currently, you log in with a password, which is somewhat inconvenient and slows things down. You now have the "Don't ask again" option, which will make the app not prompt you for a password... but this isn't as safe, and if enabled, anyone who has access to your phone can locate your tagged devices.
And there's also a second feature in the works - Remote Lock. This feature will allow you to lock your phone remotely if you lose it. Right now, you can do so from someone else's Android phone if you know your Google account credentials. However, that could be an issue if you use a password manager, or if you use a passkey for your Google account.
With Remote Lock, you'll be able to lock the screen of your lost phone by entering your phone number. This feature is reportedly going to roll out as a Google Play Services update later this year and should be available for Android 10 or later devices.
First off, Google is reportedly planning to add biometric unlock support for the app. Currently, you log in with a password, which is somewhat inconvenient and slows things down. You now have the "Don't ask again" option, which will make the app not prompt you for a password... but this isn't as safe, and if enabled, anyone who has access to your phone can locate your tagged devices.
Thus, a new "Allow Biometric login" option is in the works. It should work pretty straightforwardly, allowing you to unlock the app with biometric verification. Reverse engineer and Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug was able to activate the option, which means it's almost ready for an official release.
And there's also a second feature in the works - Remote Lock. This feature will allow you to lock your phone remotely if you lose it. Right now, you can do so from someone else's Android phone if you know your Google account credentials. However, that could be an issue if you use a password manager, or if you use a passkey for your Google account.
With Remote Lock, you'll be able to lock the screen of your lost phone by entering your phone number. This feature is reportedly going to roll out as a Google Play Services update later this year and should be available for Android 10 or later devices.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: