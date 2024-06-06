Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's Find My Device prepares for UWB, AR, and Enhanced security

By
Google seems to be working on an exciting upgrade for its Find My Device app, as revealed in a deep dive of its code. Hints within the app suggest the integration of ultra-wideband (UWB) technology and augmented reality (AR), potentially revolutionizing the way users locate lost items.

The discovery of references to UWB and AR in the Find My Device app was made by AssembleDebug and Android Authority while analyzing the code within the latest version of the app. These references included lines of code mentioning "precision finding" with UWB and "libraries" supporting the technology. While specific details remain limited, the findings point towards a significant upgrade to the app's functionality.

One of the most intriguing possibilities is the integration of AR with UWB. This could allow users to use their smartphone's camera to locate lost items, with AR overlays providing precise directions to guide them towards their missing devices. This would be a major advancement over the current system, which relies on approximate location data and sound alerts.

Interestingly, this potential feature seems to draw inspiration from Samsung's existing AR-based direction UI for its Galaxy SmartTag 2. However, unlike Samsung's implementation, which requires a UWB-capable Galaxy phone, Google's approach appears to be more inclusive, potentially enabling a wider range of devices to benefit from this technology.

The integration of AR and UWB is still in development, so it's unlikely to be released anytime soon. However, beyond AR and UWB, the Find My Device app is also set to receive other enhancements, including improved user security and a "Remote Lock" feature. These additions are expected to further solidify the app's position as an essential tool for Android users.

While the exact details of these updates are yet to be confirmed, the findings offer a compelling look at what could be in store for the Find My Device app. With these potential upgrades, finding a lost phone or device could become a much more seamless and intuitive experience.
