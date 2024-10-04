Tracfone doubles data offerings, adds more perks to its plans

$15 UTT plan now includes 1GB of data (up from 0GB)

$20 UTT plan now includes 4GB of data (up from 2GB)

$25 UTT plan now includes 6GB of data (up from 3GB)

$30 UTT plan now includes 10GB of data (up from 5GB)

$40 UTT plan now includes 20GB of data (up from 10GB)

By doubling the data and adding hotspot capabilities, we are ensuring that our customers can stay connected and get the most out of their wireless experience. Our goal is to provide the best price and value in the market, and these changes reflect our commitment to that mission

Verizon