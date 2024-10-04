Subscribe to access exclusive content
Tracfone doubles data offerings, adds more perks to its plans

By
Verizon
Verizon-owned prepaid carrier Tracfone has just announced it has doubled its data offerings and is now rolling out enhanced plans to help customers “avoid surprise charges for unexpected data overages.”

First off, Tracfone’s new and existing customers on $15-$40 Unlimited Talk & Text plans will receive double the data with their next payment. According to Tracfone, the offer exceeds the data offered by the direct competitor, Consumer Cellular.

The changes that are part of Tracfone’s strategy to provide affordable, reliable wireless service that meet the needs of its customers, include the following perks:

  • $15 UTT plan now includes 1GB of data (up from 0GB)
  • $20 UTT plan now includes 4GB of data (up from 2GB)
  • $25 UTT plan now includes 6GB of data (up from 3GB)
  • $30 UTT plan now includes 10GB of data (up from 5GB)
  • $40 UTT plan now includes 20GB of data (up from 10GB)

By doubling the data and adding hotspot capabilities, we are ensuring that our customers can stay connected and get the most out of their wireless experience. Our goal is to provide the best price and value in the market, and these changes reflect our commitment to that mission,” said David Kim, Chief Revenue Officer at Verizon Value organization.

In addition to offering double the data to both new and existing customers, Tracfone also announced that all its Unlimited Talk & Text plans will support hotspot functionality, which should allow customers to share their data with other devices while on the move.

This is an excellent move considering that Tracfone customers had to sign up for the carrier’s $40 monthly plans in order to make use of hotspot capabilities. Now this feature is included with all the carrier’s Unlimited plans.

Last but not least, Tracfone is offering more flexibility to its customers by introducing new plan durations, with 60-, 90-, 180-, and 365-day options in addition to the existing 30-day plan.
