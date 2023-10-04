25K people ask Google each month how to get rid of Snapchat's My AI

Everyone seems to be hung up on Artificial Intelligence (AI). This morning, for example, Google held its Made by Google event in New York City to unveil some new products and if you watched the entire video stream, you can be excused for thinking that you just watched a 60-minute video sponsored by the Letters "A" and "I."





The generative AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard generate plenty of attention since users can ask them anything and get an answer even if some of the responses are dead wrong or based on outdated information. While many enjoy using an AI-enhanced search engine or don't mind that they just had a generative AI chatbot finish a 1,000-word report for them, the truth is that many are scared of the possibility that intelligent non-human programs will someday become sentient and take over the world.





A good example of this occurred just a couple of months ago when Snapchat's My AI feature started to act out of character by posting its own story showing the images of a wall and a ceiling. Only humans are allowed to post stories on the site leading one Snapchat user to write, "This is very weird and honestly unsettling." Snapchat blamed the whole thing on a glitch. By the way, Snapchat's My AI is powered by Open AI's ChatGPT.









Enough people were spooked by Snapchat's My AI that around the world, the second most Googled query related to AI is, "How to get rid of Snapchat AI" with more than 25,000 searches per month. A similar query, "How to delete Snapchat AI" is asked 6,000 times per month. As you might expect, the number one AI-related query asked to Google is "What is AI?" which is asked 143,000 times each month on average. On the other hand, 15,000 people a month are searching Google for information on "How to get my AI on Snapchat."







The information comes from AI Hungry , a website that offers information for those looking to use AI for various reasons.





The top 10 most searched questions on Google pertaining to AI and the monthly search volume are as follows:



