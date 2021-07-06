T-Mobile's Galaxy S21 series getting camera fixes in latest update

T-Mobile's Galaxy S21 series getting camera fixes in latest update0
The main issue with the Galaxy S21's camera is that it was lagging when you'd switch between different zoom levels. Even browsing through the camera app would make the phone stutter. Although Samsung acknowledged the issues and promised to address them, some T-Mobile customers had to wait one or event two months to get the update.
- The performance camera has been improved
- Overall device performance has been improved
- June 2021 security patch
The update weighs in at 400MB and should be available for all T-Mobile Galaxy S21 series smartphones in the coming days (if not already).