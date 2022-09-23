T-Mobile customers flying with United Airlines getting free Wi-Fi
T-Mobile has just announced that all its customers flying with United Airlines will benefit from free Wi-Fi and streaming in-flight. Well, the exact wording is “eligible T-Mobile customers,” which means they have to meet some criteria.
T-Mobile customers with Magenta MAX plans will be getting unlimited full-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, as well as unlimited texting. The rest of the carrier’s Magenta plans only offer free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on 4 full flights a year, but the benefits also include 1 hour of in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on additional flights, so that’s nice. Speed is also a main differentiator, as Magenta MAX customers will get high-speed data up to 5G, while the rest benefit from unlimited 256kbps connectivity.
Last but not least, as part of Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile customers will be getting 5GB of free high-speed data (5G speeds where available) each month in more than 215 countries and destinations on Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Ultimate and equivalent Sprint plans.
T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plans feels like a great deal on paper. Apart from these traveling perks, Magenta MAX customers are also getting Apple TV+ and Netflix for free, Scam Shield Premium, and a free year of AAA.
Of course, T-Mobile customers will only get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming where available on select domestic and short-haul international United flights. The American airline is the newest addition to Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile’s initiative aimed at business customers who travel a lot. American, Alaska, and Delta are the other three airlines where T-Mobile customers are getting free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming.
At start, Coverage Beyond will be available on United’s 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and select A319s aircraft with Wi-Fi supported by Viasat and Thales InFlyt Experience. However, more flights and Wi-Fi partners are expected to be added to the offer soon, T-Mobile announced.
