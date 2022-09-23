 T-Mobile customers flying with United Airlines getting free Wi-Fi - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

T-Mobile customers flying with United Airlines getting free Wi-Fi

T-Mobile Wireless service
@cosminvasile
T-Mobile customers flying with United Airlines getting free Wi-Fi
T-Mobile has just announced that all its customers flying with United Airlines will benefit from free Wi-Fi and streaming in-flight. Well, the exact wording is “eligible T-Mobile customers,” which means they have to meet some criteria.

T-Mobile customers with Magenta MAX plans will be getting unlimited full-flight Wi-Fi and streaming, as well as unlimited texting. The rest of the carrier’s Magenta plans only offer free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on 4 full flights a year, but the benefits also include 1 hour of in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming on additional flights, so that’s nice. Speed is also a main differentiator, as Magenta MAX customers will get high-speed data up to 5G, while the rest benefit from unlimited 256kbps connectivity.

Of course, T-Mobile customers will only get free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming where available on select domestic and short-haul international United flights. The American airline is the newest addition to Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile’s initiative aimed at business customers who travel a lot. American, Alaska, and Delta are the other three airlines where T-Mobile customers are getting free in-flight Wi-Fi and streaming.

At start, Coverage Beyond will be available on United’s 737s, MAX8s, MAX9s, select 757-300s and select A319s aircraft with Wi-Fi supported by Viasat and Thales InFlyt Experience. However, more flights and Wi-Fi partners are expected to be added to the offer soon, T-Mobile announced.

Last but not least, as part of Coverage Beyond, T-Mobile customers will be getting 5GB of free high-speed data (5G speeds where available) each month in more than 215 countries and destinations on Magenta MAX, Business Unlimited Ultimate and equivalent Sprint plans.

T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plans feels like a great deal on paper. Apart from these traveling perks, Magenta MAX customers are also getting Apple TV+ and Netflix for free, Scam Shield Premium, and a free year of AAA.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
New iOS 16 bug can lock you out of your Apple Mail account ; this is what you need to do
New iOS 16 bug can lock you out of your Apple Mail account ; this is what you need to do
First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra regulatory appearance tips the charging specs
First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra regulatory appearance tips the charging specs
Microsoft has not given up on the Surface Duo just yet
Microsoft has not given up on the Surface Duo just yet
Nothing teases its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at London Fashion Week
Nothing teases its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at London Fashion Week
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless