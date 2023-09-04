T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Introduced less than two weeks ago, T-Mobile’s new REVVL 5G devices are already offered for free to those who meet certain requirements. Both REVVL 6x and 6x Pro are now available for purchase at T-Mobile, but customers can get them for free with any trade-in.
Spotted by TheMobileReport, the deal is available both online and in-store, but it might not last too long, so you may want to hurry if you’re in the market for a free phone.
Still, T-Mobile has thought of those who might actually have a non-working phone that they want to get rid of, so they have a separate offer available just for them. Customers who trade in a non-working phone or a handset that has its display broken/cracked will still be able to get the REVVL 6x for free.
The main difference between the two REVVL 5G devices is the amount of memory they pack inside, as well as the size of the display and battery. The REVVL 6x has a 6.52-inch HD+ display, while the 6x Pro sports a larger 6.82-inch HD+ display.
Also, the REVVL 6x packs 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory, whereas the 6x Pro model has 6GB RAM and 256 of internal storage. Both phones are equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and feature almost similar cameras.
Almost because the REVVL 6x comes with a triple camera setup (50MP + 2MP + 2MP), while the 6x Pro has a quad camera that consists of 50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors. Finally, the REVVL 6x is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery, while the 6x Pro packs a much bigger 5,000 mAh battery.
As the title says, the promo is quite simple and requires customers to trade in any phone they have for a free REVVL 6x or 6x Pro. However, the phone must be in working condition and its display must not be cracked or downright broken. Also, you must be on a postpaid plan in order to qualify for the deal.
However, they will have to pay $50 for the REVVL 6x Pro, which is still a good deal considering that they will get a huge $180 discount.
