T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling come May 31

Pompously introduced back in 2015 Wi-Fi Calling was supposed to revolutionize the most important aspect of phones: voice calls. Unfortunately, the technology behind Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 is too old to continue to be supported, especially with the launch of Wi-Fi Calling 2.0 not long ago.That's the main reason T-Mobile announced that it has decided to discontinue Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 after May 31, which means devices that support this particular feature will no longer work. Of course, this change won't impact devices that support Wi-Fi Calling 2.0 or later nor data access over Wi-Fi.In case you're wondering, here are the impacted devices phones: Alcatel One Touch Pop Astro, Alcatel Fierce 2 , LG Optimus L70, LG Optimus L90 , Microsoft Lumia 640, Google Nexus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 4 Samsung Galaxy S5 , Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S III LTE , Samsung Galaxy Exhibit, Samsung Galaxy Avant , and ZTE Obsidian These are some pretty old devices, so we doubt there are too many T-Mobile customers still using them. Regardless, if your T-Mobile smartphone doesn't support Wi-Fi Calling 2.0, know that you won't be able to use Wi-Fi Calling after May 31. The rest of the features will remain accessible no matter what smartphone you're rocking, including internet access and voice call via cellular network.