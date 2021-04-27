T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling come May 31
That's the main reason T-Mobile announced that it has decided to discontinue Wi-Fi Calling 1.0 after May 31, which means devices that support this particular feature will no longer work. Of course, this change won't impact devices that support Wi-Fi Calling 2.0 or later nor data access over Wi-Fi.
These are some pretty old devices, so we doubt there are too many T-Mobile customers still using them. Regardless, if your T-Mobile smartphone doesn't support Wi-Fi Calling 2.0, know that you won't be able to use Wi-Fi Calling after May 31. The rest of the features will remain accessible no matter what smartphone you're rocking, including internet access and voice call via cellular network.