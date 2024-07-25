Tipster refutes rumors of Samsung One UI 7 copying the iPhone's Dynamic Island
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image credit — PhoneArena
One UI 7, Samsung's upcoming software update, is rumored to be arriving soon, with the registration phase potentially starting as early as July 29. While recent leaks hinted at the possibility of a feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island, it appears that this might not be the case.
A post by tipster Chun Bhai on X, who claimed to have access to early versions of One UI 7, initially sparked speculation about the Dynamic Island-like feature. However, Samsung-focused tipster Ice Universe has since refuted these claims.
OneUI 7 has Samsung's version of Apple's Dynamic Island and Live Activities.— Chun Bhai (@chunvn8888) July 24, 2024
That's the tweet, good night.
According to Ice Universe, what Chun Bhai saw was actually an "ellipse icon" in the status bar designed for notifications and not a full-fledged Dynamic Island. This ellipse icon is not a new concept, as One UI 6 already featured a similar icon for ongoing call information. However, One UI 7 is expected to expand the functionality of this icon, allowing it to display time-related data for various apps.
Image credit — Ice Universe on X
The extent of app support for the new ellipse icon remains to be seen, and it is possible that it may only work with Samsung's own apps. Additionally, the icon may not offer extensive interactivity, potentially only allowing users to launch the relevant app upon tapping.
While it may not be the Dynamic Island some users were hoping (or NOT hoping) for, the enhanced ellipse icon in One UI 7 could still prove to be a useful addition. It could offer a more visually appealing way to display time-related notifications and improve multitasking by providing quick access to relevant apps.
The upcoming One UI 7 update is expected to bring a variety of other changes and improvements to Samsung's mobile experience. As the registration phase approaches, users can look forward to more details and features being revealed. However, for now, you can rest easy knowing that the dynamic island will remain an iPhone feature — for now.
