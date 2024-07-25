Tipster refutes rumors of Samsung One UI 7 copying the iPhone's Dynamic Island

According to Ice Universe, what Chun Bhai saw was actually an "ellipse icon" in the status bar designed for notifications and not a full-fledged Dynamic Island. This ellipse icon is not a new concept, as One UI 6 already featured a similar icon for ongoing call information. However, One UI 7 is expected to expand the functionality of this icon, allowing it to display time-related data for various apps.

Image credit — Ice Universe on X





The extent of app support for the new ellipse icon remains to be seen, and it is possible that it may only work with Samsung's own apps. Additionally, the icon may not offer extensive interactivity, potentially only allowing users to launch the relevant app upon tapping.While it may not be the Dynamic Island some users were hoping (or NOT hoping) for, the enhanced ellipse icon in One UI 7 could still prove to be a useful addition. It could offer a more visually appealing way to display time-related notifications and improve multitasking by providing quick access to relevant apps.The upcoming One UI 7 update is expected to bring a variety of other changes and improvements to Samsung's mobile experience. As the registration phase approaches, users can look forward to more details and features being revealed. However, for now, you can rest easy knowing that the dynamic island will remain an iPhone feature — for now.