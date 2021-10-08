Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 at Verizon

 View
iOS Android Apps

Lyft now offers to drive your Tinder date straight to you

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Lyft now offers to get you to your Tinder date
Dating during a state of global pandemic is not an easy feat. Tinder knows this and in the past months, the popular dating service has been busy making your dating life easier and safer. The company started testing ID card or driver's license checks as a method to fight fake profiles and even plans to roll out virtual currency to help you find the One.

The latest collaboration involves ride-sharing service Lyft and will help you get your dream date comfortably and safely transported to the desired destination.

“Starting today, users will be able to access Tinder’s new Explore hub and purchase a Lyft ride credit for their match. The seamlessly integrated feature encourages thoughtful gestures for those ready to get back out there and meet someone new,” reads a part of the official announcement.

And before you start picturing scenarios from the popular Netflix series You, Tinder and Lyft say that “users will be able to buy a ride credit for their match without having to exchange addresses or whereabouts.”

There’s also another requirement for the purchased ride credits - they’ll only be valid for drop-off within a half-mile of the set destination.

How to send Lyft ride credits to your match


  1. Click the Lyft placement in the "Explore" tab within Tinder's app
  2. Select "Create ride credit"
  3. Enter the ride details to generate your unique ride credit and shareable link
  4. Share the link with your date!


If you’re on the receiving side, you can redeem your ride credits by following these simple steps:

  1. Make sure you have the Lyft app installed on your device
  2. Click the link you received from your date
  3. Click “Accept ride credit” and the credit will be added to your Lyft account
  4. You’ll be able to find all credits in the “Payments” tab of the Lyft app under “Lyft Pass”

Our take


This is going to be controversial. On one hand, it’s a pretty nice gesture - offering to pay for a ride to get your date to the restaurant or cafe you’re meeting in. Of course, there are potential financial benefits for both companies, and we don’t know the exact terms of this collaboration.

What bothers us is that sending ride credits to a potential romantic (or sex) interest to get her/him to your place (or a hotel, restaurant, cafe, whatever) looks a bit like ordering a high-class escort service.

With all the fake profiles, scammers, and dubious services offered by suspicious Tinder users, this ride-sharing feature could have the opposite effect to what the company wants to project - safety and security.

It’s all speculation, though. We don’t really know how this will pan out, and that’s the reason why we’ve prepared a simple poll to ask about your opinion on the matter. Would you use this new feature to send ride credits and get your match to you? What about getting in the car yourself and being taken to the designated point?

Would you use the new Lyft + Tinder ride-sharing option?

Vote View Result

Of course, there are nuances to the matter - some of you would feel more comfortable sending credits than getting in the car themselves. Others would probably say that it depends on the situation, the city they live in, the logistic options present (or not present). Whether you've already met the person or it's a first date, etc. Let us know in the comment section below.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple's iPad Air (2020) is the hero of Amazon's newest 'Black Friday-worthy' deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPad Air (2020) is the hero of Amazon's newest 'Black Friday-worthy' deal
-$110
Samsung tips crazy 2nm/3nm chip specs and record revenue
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung tips crazy 2nm/3nm chip specs and record revenue
Apple called out by Epic Games' Tim Sweeney again, this time for ads on the iPhone Services page
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple called out by Epic Games' Tim Sweeney again, this time for ads on the iPhone Services page
Account deletion from within iOS apps must be easy, says Apple
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Account deletion from within iOS apps must be easy, says Apple
OnePlus 9RT 5G and Buds Z2 announcement date confirmed as loads of new renders leak out
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
OnePlus 9RT 5G and Buds Z2 announcement date confirmed as loads of new renders leak out
WhatsApp beta for iOS brings the long-awaited end-to-end encrypted backups
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS brings the long-awaited end-to-end encrypted backups
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless