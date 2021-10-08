Lyft now offers to drive your Tinder date straight to you

“Starting today, users will be able to access Tinder’s new Explore hub and purchase a Lyft ride credit for their match. The seamlessly integrated feature encourages thoughtful gestures for those ready to get back out there and meet someone new,”

How to send Lyft ride credits to your match

Click the Lyft placement in the "Explore" tab within Tinder's app Select "Create ride credit" Enter the ride details to generate your unique ride credit and shareable link Share the link with your date!



Make sure you have the Lyft app installed on your device Click the link you received from your date Click “Accept ride credit” and the credit will be added to your Lyft account You’ll be able to find all credits in the “Payments” tab of the Lyft app under “Lyft Pass”





Our take

This is going to be controversial. On one hand, it’s a pretty nice gesture - offering to pay for a ride to get your date to the restaurant or cafe you’re meeting in. Of course, there are potential financial benefits for both companies, and we don’t know the exact terms of this collaboration.



What bothers us is that sending ride credits to a potential romantic (or sex) interest to get her/him to your place (or a hotel, restaurant, cafe, whatever) looks a bit like ordering a high-class escort service.



With all the fake profiles, scammers, and dubious services offered by suspicious Tinder users, this ride-sharing feature could have the opposite effect to what the company wants to project - safety and security.



It’s all speculation, though. We don’t really know how this will pan out, and that’s the reason why we’ve prepared a simple poll to ask about your opinion on the matter. Would you use this new feature to send ride credits and get your match to you? What about getting in the car yourself and being taken to the designated point?

Would you use the new Lyft + Tinder ride-sharing option? Yes No Yes 0% No 0%





Of course, there are nuances to the matter - some of you would feel more comfortable sending credits than getting in the car themselves. Others would probably say that it depends on the situation, the city they live in, the logistic options present (or not present). Whether you've already met the person or it's a first date, etc. Let us know in the comment section below.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up