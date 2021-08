Tinder will be getting verification with ID card or driver's license to fight against fake profiles

Tinder will be expanding its ID card verification globally

Popular dating app Tinder has announced that it will be introducing a new way to verify whether your account is authentic , reports 9to5Mac . The popular dating app will soon require an ID card to confirm your identity.The ID verification was already put in place in Japan, where the popular dating app authenticated accounts with a government-issued document. Now, this will be expanding globally. Tinder will use an official document such as an ID card, a driver's license, or a passport, to validate that a user is a real person on Tinder. In a blog post , the company states the ID verification will be optional at first, just like photo verification with selfies, but this doesn't exclude the possibility it might become mandatory in the future and the company doesn't rule it out either.Tinder has decided upon this change because it will make members feel safe and give them more confidence the people they matched with are authentic people. This way, Tinder users will gain more control over who they interact with.Tinder also stated that the verification with an ID card or an official identity document will be a process with a privacy-friendly approach; however, it did not give any details on how the submitted documents may be managed in terms of privacy and security.This idea comes from the aspiration to make the app more secure for its users, as there are many fake profiles in dating apps. Combined with photo verification, Face-to-Face video chat, and a "panic button", Tinder is making an effort to make online dating as safe as possible.