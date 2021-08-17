Tinder will be getting verification with ID card or driver's license to fight against fake profiles

Tinder will be getting verification with ID card or driver's license to fight against fake profiles0
Tinder will be expanding its ID card verification globally
The ID verification was already put in place in Japan, where the popular dating app authenticated accounts with a government-issued document. Now, this will be expanding globally. Tinder will use an official document such as an ID card, a driver's license, or a passport, to validate that a user is a real person on Tinder.
Tinder has decided upon this change because it will make members feel safe and give them more confidence the people they matched with are authentic people. This way, Tinder users will gain more control over who they interact with.
This idea comes from the aspiration to make the app more secure for its users, as there are many fake profiles in dating apps. Combined with photo verification, Face-to-Face video chat, and a "panic button", Tinder is making an effort to make online dating as safe as possible.