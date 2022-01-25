TikTok testing new Video Avatar Tools, audio-only live streams, and more

TikTok testing new Video Avatar Tools, audio-only live streams, and more0
TikTok experimental features at a glance:
- Video Avatar Tools
- Keyword filtering
- Group Chat shareable link invite
- Audio-only live streams
- Screen sharing in live
The screenshots, posted by Navarra, don’t explain the exact way this feature works, and whether it would be capable of tracking and mimicking your face in real time, or it would only be able to pre-record short video avatars/still images.
2. Keyword filtering
There’s also an interesting keyword filtering feature in the works, apparently. Contrary to the way most filtering options work, the TikTok keyword filtering will allow you to hide content from your feeds.
Adding a keyword or hashtags to your filter will result in videos containing these words in the description or stickers not showing in your For You page or Following feeds. Advertisement containing these "filtered" keywords may still appear, though.
3. Group Chat shareable link invite
Also in the code, dug up by Navarra, lies a string suggesting that a new Group Chat feature is being developed. TikTok users will have the option to invite people to a group chat via a shareable link.
4. Audio-only live streams
TikTok is experimenting with the option to allow users to join live streams with audio-only, trying to hop on the Clubhouse train, even though the popularity of the app and all of its clones has plummeted in recent months.
Twitter Spaces is a recent example and the company recently rolled out a new feature called Record and Replay, allowing users to record their conversations and make them available for anyone who wants to listen at a later time.
5. Screen sharing in live streams
This one is pretty interesting, as per the code: “Screen sharing allows viewers to see what's on your screen in real time, including camera, audio, notification, and other alerts.”
The ability to share your screen with friends will give TikTok creators new tools to enhance their material, new ways to make tutorials, and make live streams more interesting in general.
TikTok provided an official statement to SocialMediaToday, shedding light on the idea behind these new experimental features:
"We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we're experimenting with ways to give creators tools to express themselves on TikTok."
