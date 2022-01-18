TikTok Stories now appear in the For You feed, could be renamed to Quick

Last year we reported that TikTok had begun testing a Stories feature similar to that of Instagram. Although currently TikTok Stories are available only to a select group of users, TikTok has made a few changes regarding its Stories feature (via 9To5Mac
).
According to Matt Navarra
, a social media consultant, TikTok changed the way you create a story. Now you begin a story by clicking the '+' button instead of using the side bar.
In camera mode, TikTok now refers to Stories as "Quick," and TikTok Stories will now appear in the "For You" feed rather than in a separate tab. As to why TikTok chose to name its Stories "Quick," Navarra does not explain. But making the Stories appear in the "For You" feed means that you can now watch Multi-part Stories only by tapping the video from your feed. Stories will also appear marked with a blue 'Stories' tag.
TikTok Stories are also now visible to everyone if they’ve been uploaded to a public profile. Previously, you could only see the Stories of the people you followed. At the moment, there is no information on when TikTok will make its Stories feature available to everyone.