TikTok is testing paid subscriptions to allow creators to charge for their content

A TikTok spokesperson said to The Information
that TikTok is testing paid subscriptions. This new feature would allow TikTok creators to charge followers with a subscription to their content.
TikTok's spokesperson didn't provide specific information about the testing and how this new feature may work. The spokesperson also didn't provide any information about pricing or possible subscription plans.
Currently, TikTok has a few monetization features in place to enable its creators to earn more. Fans can send money to creators via their profiles, and viewers can purchase virtual gifts using the app and then send them to creators, which they can exchange for real money.
In a statement to The Wall Street Journal
, TikTok said, "We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.
"
The Information’s report comes right after Instagram revealed that it had begun testing a similar subscription feature. As previously reported, Instagram's subscription feature is currently available only to ten content creators, but Instagram said that this number would increase in time. The prices of Instagram's subscriptions may vary from $0.99 to $99.99 per month, and creators will be able to select the prices of the subscriptions themselves. Subscribers will have access to exclusive Instagram Stories as well as Instagram Live, which is a real-time video stream.Read Also
