Instagram 'Paid Subscriptions' is official: testing begins in the US

Instagram launches Paid Subscriptions for 10 creators in the US, more creators to be added

Now, you can head on to the profile of one of these creators and subscribe to them for exclusive content. In the coming weeks, the company plans to add more content creators from the US to this list.







Meta won't be taking a cut from creators' earnings until 2023

Instagram has been evolving quite a lot in the recent months

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up