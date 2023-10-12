Utah sues TikTok over alleged use of 'manipulative design features' to keep young users hooked
TikTok has been facing scrutiny from the US. Utah is now suing the company, while previously Indiana and Arkansas have brought similar lawsuits to the table, reports Reuters. TikTok is being accused of harming children by making them spend unhealthy amounts of time on its platform.
Back in 2020, the possibility of banning TikTok over security concerns was first introduced. For the three years that followed, though, little has happened on the topic. Now though, we have three separate states aiming to limit TikTok in some capacity, with the latest one being the one from Utah.
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes said that TikTok is lying to children and their parents that the app is safe, and there are terrible effects on their mental and physical well-being from spending too much time on the platform.
TikTok currently has more than 150 million users in the US, and has responded to the lawsuit stating that it has "industry-leading safeguards for young people, including an automatic 60-minute time limit for users under 18 and parental controls for teen accounts."
The investigation by the state is ongoing. Utah is looking for civil penalties alongside an injunction that will prohibit TikTok from violating state law when it comes to deceptive business practices.
TikTok in hot waters with the US once again
Right now, the situation with TikTok differs from state to state. Last month, California was aiming to enforce a law meant to protect children when they use the internet, which was blocked by a federal judge. Now, Utah is frowning at TikTok and alleges that the app is exploiting children into checking and watching the app compulsively.
The lawsuit states that the social media platform uses "highly powerful algorithms and manipulative design features -- many of which mimic features of slot machines".
