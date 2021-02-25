TikTok subscriber discovers useful and time saving Apple iPhone, iPad hack

Apple iPhone and iPad users who want to change the layout of the apps on their devices' screen can actually save some time and effort by following a hack that was discovered by a TikTok subscriber . For example, if you want to move several apps from the home screen to the second page of apps on your device, you'd normally have to move one at a time by pressing the icon on each app you want to move and tapping on "Edit Home Screen." Once the wiggling effect kicks in, you drag each icon one-by-one from the home screen to the second page. And if you were looking to move these apps from the home screen to say the sixth screen on your device, you might be ready for that room with the rubber walls.





But a nifty little trick allows you to select simultaneously all of the apps that you want to move and have them hit the new page all at one time. Pretty cool, huh? First thing you need to do is long-press on an app icon until the menu appears. Tap on "Edit Home Screen." So far, so good. Once the app icon wiggling begins (known in the industry as AIW-not really), press on one of the apps that you want to move and slide itin any direction. Do not remove your finger from the app icon. This is so important that we will repeat it again. At this stage, do not take your finger off of the icon of the app you selected.

Now with your finger still on the screen, take the other hand and tap all of the other apps that you want to move to the other page. When you do this, all of the apps you just tapped will join with the original app that you tapped. While it might look like you have created a folder, this is not the case. With your finger still on the glass, move the collection of apps to the left or the right until you have reached the page you want them moved to. Let go off your finger and you are done. Check out the above video to see this hack in action.







The only question now is what are you going to do with the time that you've saved?

