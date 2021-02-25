Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Apps

TikTok subscriber discovers useful and time saving Apple iPhone, iPad hack

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 25, 2021, 2:29 PM
TikTok subscriber discovers useful and time saving Apple iPhone, iPad hack
Apple iPhone and iPad users who want to change the layout of the apps on their devices' screen can actually save some time and effort by following a hack that was discovered by a TikTok subscriber. For example, if you want to move several apps from the home screen to the second page of apps on your device, you'd normally have to move one at a time by pressing the icon on each app you want to move and tapping on "Edit Home Screen." Once the wiggling effect kicks in, you drag each icon one-by-one from the home screen to the second page. And if you were looking to move these apps from the home screen to say the sixth screen on your device, you might be ready for that room with the rubber walls.

But a nifty little trick allows you to select simultaneously all of the apps that you want to move and have them hit the new page all at one time. Pretty cool, huh? First thing you need to do is long-press on an app icon until the menu appears. Tap on "Edit Home Screen." So far, so good. Once the app icon wiggling begins (known in the industry as AIW-not really), press on one of the apps that you want to move and slide it in any direction. Do not remove your finger from the app icon. This is so important that we will repeat it again. At this stage, do not take your finger off of the icon of the app you selected.

@kevin_benjis

You learn something new everyday #fyp#hacks#apple#iphone#foryou#viral

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod

Now with your finger still on the screen, take the other hand and tap all of the other apps that you want to move to the other page. When you do this, all of the apps you just tapped will join with the original app that you tapped. While it might look like you have created a folder, this is not the case. With your finger still on the glass, move the collection of apps to the left or the right until you have reached the page you want them moved to. Let go off your finger and you are done. Check out the above video to see this hack in action.

The only question now is what are you going to do with the time that you've saved?

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless