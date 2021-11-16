TikTok gets a personalized "For Us" page on Facetime with iOS 15.1 Share Play

Explore TikTok's "For Us" page on a FaceTime call with your friends

The "For Us" page combines the users' favorite recommendations and therefore makes the shared experience with browsing TikTok short videos an even more entertaining one. The page seems to display something of a mix of the interests of the participants in the FaceTime with SharePlay call.







Using SharePlay with TikTok gives you the “For Us” page pic.twitter.com/HbESC0RZLF — Aether Aurelia (@AetherAurelia) November 15, 2021





Here's how to use SharePlay with TikTok on your iPhone or iPad

Upgrade your iPhone or iPad to iOS 15.1

Start a FaceTime call (the people you're FaceTiming with also need to have updated their device to iOS 15.1)

Open TikTok, then tap on the SharePlay button

Share your screen with the other people in the FaceTime call

Then, the page that is "For You" on TikTok will become "For Us"

To end SharePlay or screen sharing, tap the icon for Sharing you screen on FaceTime



TikTok's popularity is growing steadily in recent years

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up