YouTube Shorts is another Tik-Tok competitor

“Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones,”

A multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together,

The option to record with music from a large library of songs that will continue to grow,

Speed controls that give you the flexibility to be creative in your performance,

And a timer and countdown to easily record, hands-free.





It seems that short video formats are on the rise, as YouTube has decided to launch Shorts - a new 15-second format, aimed to take advantage of the power of smartphones, and give Tik-Tok a run for its money.reads the description on YouTube’s official blog . Apparently, Google is launching an early beta of Shorts in India, in order to evaluate its performance and the initial reception.Here are some of the key features of YouTube Shorts: