YouTube Shorts is another Tik-Tok competitor
“Shorts is a new short-form video experience for creators and artists who want to shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones,” reads the description on YouTube’s official blog. Apparently, Google is launching an early beta of Shorts in India, in order to evaluate its performance and the initial reception.
- A multi-segment camera to string multiple video clips together,
- The option to record with music from a large library of songs that will continue to grow,
- Speed controls that give you the flexibility to be creative in your performance,
- And a timer and countdown to easily record, hands-free.
Google described its idea behind Shorts in another blog post, and there are detailed instructions for everyone who wants to get started with this new format (and are located in India). The timing and geo of this launch are interesting too. Google decided to start this beta test in India, a country where Tik-Tok is banned. Meanwhile, time is running out for Tik-Tok in the US too. If the deal with Oracle doesn’t go through, Tik-Tok will be forced to close operations in the US, leaving a vacuum to be filled - a perfect opportunity for Google and YouTube Shorts.