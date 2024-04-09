Up Next:
TikTok plans to take on Instagram with new app for sharing photos
TikTok users have started to get pop-up notifications about a new app that the social network company plans to launch in the not-so-distant future. The app is called Notes and allows users to share photos much like Instagram.
TechCrunch reports that TikTok has already confirmed the Notes app was in development, but the company didn’t offer any timeframes for the release of the photo sharing app.
TechCrunch reports that TikTok has already confirmed the Notes app was in development, but the company didn’t offer any timeframes for the release of the photo sharing app.
As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats.
The notification that many TikTok users have been getting in the last couple of weeks mentions that Notes is “a new app for photo posts.” Also, TikTok explains that “your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.”
The upcoming Notes app is not the only project that TikTok is currently working on. The company is also experimenting with different formats such as text posts and longer videos.
Thankfully, TikTok will offer the option to opt-out from the app: “if you prefer not to show your public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now.”
The upcoming Notes app is not the only project that TikTok is currently working on. The company is also experimenting with different formats such as text posts and longer videos.
Things that are NOT allowed: