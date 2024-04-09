Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

TikTok plans to take on Instagram with new app for sharing photos

By
Apps
TikTok plans to take on Instagram with new app for sharing photos
TikTok users have started to get pop-up notifications about a new app that the social network company plans to launch in the not-so-distant future. The app is called Notes and allows users to share photos much like Instagram.

TechCrunch reports that TikTok has already confirmed the Notes app was in development, but the company didn’t offer any timeframes for the release of the photo sharing app.

As part of our continued commitment to innovating the TikTok experience, we’re exploring ways to empower our community to create and share their creativity with photos and text in a dedicated space for those formats.


TikTok plans to take on Instagram with new app for sharing photos


The notification that many TikTok users have been getting in the last couple of weeks mentions that Notes is “a new app for photo posts.” Also, TikTok explains that “your existing and future public TikTok photo posts will be shown on TikTok Notes.”

Thankfully, TikTok will offer the option to opt-out from the app: “if you prefer not to show your public TikTok photo posts on TikTok Notes, turn this off now.

The upcoming Notes app is not the only project that TikTok is currently working on. The company is also experimenting with different formats such as text posts and longer videos.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Buying a $7 eSIM for a holiday overseas saved my family $2,000 worth of roaming charges
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices
Amazon still sells the extremely loud JBL Xtreme 3 at way better prices

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless