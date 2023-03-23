Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

TikTok CEO chewed out by U.S. lawmakers looking to ban the app

iOS Android Apps
TikTok CEO chewed out by U.S. lawmakers looking to ban the app
Looking to cut off a possible bipartisan bill that would ban TikTok in the U.S., the CEO of the platform, Shou Zi Chew, spoke to lawmakers today. The executive did admit to members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that some China-based employees working for TikTok parent ByteDance might still have access to data from U.S. users. However, that access will end when the company's Project Texas initiative begins.

But this hardly calmed the lawmakers who are concerned about a law in China that forces firms like Byte Dance to turn over personal information collected to the Chinese Communist  Party (CCP) for "national security" reasons. TikTok's CEO did deny that TikTok shares data with the CCP.

TikTok's Project Texas initiative is designed to prevent employees in China from accessing U.S. data


According to CNBC, when Rep. Bob Latta, (R-Ohio), asked Chew if any ByteDance employee in China could access U.S. data today, Chew answered, "After Project Texas is done, the answer is no. Today, there is still some data that we need to delete." That data is located inside servers in Singapore and Virginia. Once this data is deleted, China-based ByteDance employees will not have access to that information. TikTok currently has 150 million U.S. subscribers.

Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok - TikTok CEO chewed out by U.S. lawmakers looking to ban the app
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok

A TikTok spokesperson said today, "Since October of 2022, all new U.S. user data has been stored exclusively in the Oracle Cloud Environment, with protected data fully out of reach of any foreign government. That data is managed exclusively by U.S. Data Security—a TikTok subsidiary made up of Americans, led and located in America—whose sole focus is to protect U.S. national security interests by securing U.S. user data and preventing outside manipulation of our systems."

Lawmakers were also upset with certain content found on the short-form video app. For example, Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Fla.) grilled Chew about the suicide of 16-year-old Chase Nasca, who died last year after allegedly viewing TikTok videos that promoted suicide. Nasca's parents attended the hearing and were in tears when Bilirakis played some of these videos. The parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ByteDance. "Mr. Chew, your company destroyed their lives," Bilirakis said.

Rep. Earl Carter, (R-Ga.), asked Chew about TikTok challenges many of which are dangerous and life-threatening. One, the "Blackout Challenge," tries to get TikTok users to strangle themselves and several children have died. Lawsuits have been filed.

Rep. Carter asked TikTok's CEO, "Why is it that TikTok consistently fails to identify and moderate these kinds of harmful videos? Why is it that you can’t control this?" Chew responded by saying, "This is a real industry challenge and we’re working very hard." Carter replied, "We’re not talking about the industry. We’re talking about TikTok."

Lawmakers blast TikTok's CEO


During the hearing, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fl) played for attendees a TikTok video that showed an animated gun firing bullets targeting committee chair Rep. McMorris Rodgers (R-Wa). Cammack chastised Chew by saying, "Your own community guidelines state that you have a firm stance against enabling violence on or off TikTok. This video has been up for 41 days." Chew confirmed after a break that the video had been removed during the hearing.

Cammack also read into the record an internal ByteDance memo that told employees to "downplay the parent company ByteDance, downplay the China association, downplay AI." Commick responded by saying, "You've said repeatedly that there is no threat, that this is a platform for entertainment and for fun. Why, if you had nothing to hide, would you need to downplay the association with ByteDance and China?"

The executive answered, "Congresswoman, I have not seen that memo." That led Cammack to say, "You cannot answer that question."

TikTok is still one of the most popular apps on iOS and Android. On the latter platform alone the app has been installed over 1 billion times.

Popular stories

6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
Samsung's Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra are now discounted in ALL variants and colors
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
iPad mini (2021) now generously discounted at Best Buy for a limited time
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless