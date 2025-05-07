TikTok assures American advertisers that they’re not planning on going anywhere





Instead, the President issued an executive order that paused the enforcement of the ban for 75 days, even as many have questioned if this pause was legally sound. Due to this, even Apple was cautious and kept TikTok off its App Store for some time, until the Department of Justice provided assurances. However, there are now hints that this pause might be extended further.



Amidst this backdrop, Amidst this backdrop, TikTok recently held a presentation for its major U.S. advertisers. According to this New York Times report , Khartoon Weiss, a leading executive at TikTok gave some assurances about how confident the platform is about its future in the U.S. This message was delivered to a room filled with representatives from major companies, including Unilever, which owns many well-known consumer brands.

— Khartoon Weiss, Vice President of Global Business Solutions, TikTok

During this meeting, TikTok also highlighted new tools designed to help marketers. These tools would allow advertisers to connect their messages with popular online trends. TikTok also talked about the extra exposure advertisers could gain by running ads on the platform during big events like the Super Bowl. Furthermore, Ms. Weiss mentioned that TikTok is eager to find ways for advertisers to benefit from how people use the app for searches, as many now turn to TikTok instead of search engines like Google.



TikTok's determination to grow its advertising business comes at a time when there's a lot of competition. Other social media platforms like Instagram, with its Reels feature, and YouTube, with its Shorts, are also strong contenders for users' time and advertising money. TikTok is trying to stand out by not just being an entertainment app, but also a place for discovering new things and even shopping.



Recommended Stories It's a significant statement for TikTok to show such resolve while dealing with serious regulatory issues in the U.S. The company seems to be moving forward with its plans, focusing on improving its platform for both users and advertisers. While the final legal outcome isn't known, TikTok's actions signal its intent to remain a key player in the American market. Developing new advertising features, particularly those related to search, could make the platform even more essential for brands, assuming it successfully overcomes its current legal hurdles.

