TikTok expands AI video capabilities with new platform for advertisers
Up Next:
If you rely on TikTok for (a part of) your income, then you should definitely pay attention to what you're about to read. TikTok has launched Symphony Creative Studio, its generative AI video creation platform, making it available globally to all advertisers.
The platform is called Symphony Creative Studio and it's an AI-driven video production tool designed to simplify the creative process for advertisers. Now accessible to all TikTok for Business users, Symphony Creative Studio aims to streamline video creation, making it faster and more efficient, especially for brands and content creators looking to produce engaging, TikTok-ready content.
The generated videos can be edited and customized before being exported directly to TikTok Ads Manager. All AI-generated content is clearly labeled, ensuring transparency for viewers.
Another key feature is "Avatar Videos", which uses AI-generated avatars to enhance content. Brands can select from a range of pre-built stock avatars or create custom avatars tailored to their specific needs.
For example, telco Vodafone successfully implemented stock avatars in its campaigns, achieving a notable reduction in lead costs compared to other channels.
The "Translate & Dub Videos" tool helps brands expand their audience reach by translating video content into multiple languages. This feature can clone the original speaker's tone or use pre-selected voices while ensuring lip-sync accuracy. This sounds neat!
To help brands keep their content fresh, the platform also includes "Your Daily Video Generations", which automatically creates daily video options based on a brand’s past activities and best practices from TikTok’s top content. This feature offers a convenient way for advertisers to explore new video ideas and update their campaigns regularly.
The platform is called Symphony Creative Studio and it's an AI-driven video production tool designed to simplify the creative process for advertisers. Now accessible to all TikTok for Business users, Symphony Creative Studio aims to streamline video creation, making it faster and more efficient, especially for brands and content creators looking to produce engaging, TikTok-ready content.
Symphony Creative Studio offers a variety of features to help businesses create videos with minimal input, TikTok claims. Users can turn product information or URLs into videos quickly, utilize digital avatars to narrate their scripts, and localize existing content through translation and dubbing. The platform's features are part of TikTok’s broader Symphony AI suite, which is focused on assisting marketers in moving seamlessly from the initial idea to the finished product.
The "Generate & Remix Videos" feature allows brands to input product details and quickly create videos inspired by top-performing TikTok content. Symphony Creative Studio uses licensed assets from partners like Billo and Getty Images, providing ready-to-use images, sounds, and avatars.
The generated videos can be edited and customized before being exported directly to TikTok Ads Manager. All AI-generated content is clearly labeled, ensuring transparency for viewers.
Another key feature is "Avatar Videos", which uses AI-generated avatars to enhance content. Brands can select from a range of pre-built stock avatars or create custom avatars tailored to their specific needs.
Recommended Stories
The "Translate & Dub Videos" tool helps brands expand their audience reach by translating video content into multiple languages. This feature can clone the original speaker's tone or use pre-selected voices while ensuring lip-sync accuracy. This sounds neat!
Additionally, Symphony Creative Studio provides a Video Editor that leverages generative AI to enhance existing videos with TikTok-style elements such as captions, stickers, effects, and music. Users can easily apply these features and export their videos for immediate use on TikTok, or download them directly.
To help brands keep their content fresh, the platform also includes "Your Daily Video Generations", which automatically creates daily video options based on a brand’s past activities and best practices from TikTok’s top content. This feature offers a convenient way for advertisers to explore new video ideas and update their campaigns regularly.
Once upon a time – just a couple of years ago, really – one had to use cameras, backdrops, special lights, presenters, and whatnot, just to make a short video. Look at us now.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: