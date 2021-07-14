Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

TIDAL launches limited-time 3-month free trial offer

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
One of the many popular music streaming services in the United States, TIDAL has just announced a limited-time 3-month free trial promotion. The offer is only available to new users starting today and through the end of August.

After the three-month trial, customers will be able to continue their subscription at $9.99 per month for Premium and $19.99 per month for HiFi. TIDAL also offers discounts for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 Premium or $29.99 HiFi).

Both Premium and HiFi services are available across platforms and devices such as Amazon Alexa, Apple TV, Android TV, CarPlay, Plex, Roku, Samsung Wearables, and direct control with Sonos.

Currently, TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer subscribers unlimited access to a massive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of curated playlists by the service's editorial team, and endless artist radio stations.

Additionally, HiFi subscribers benefit from the best quality of sound available, including TIDAL Masters and immersive sound experiences from Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio.

