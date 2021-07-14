TIDAL launches limited-time 3-month free trial offer

TIDAL launches limited-time 3-month free trial offer0
After the three-month trial, customers will be able to continue their subscription at $9.99 per month for Premium and $19.99 per month for HiFi. TIDAL also offers discounts for students (-50%), military (-40%), first responders (-40%) and families (6 accounts for $14.99 Premium or $29.99 HiFi).
Currently, TIDAL's Premium and HiFi tiers offer subscribers unlimited access to a massive catalog of over 70 million tracks across all genres, thousands of curated playlists by the service's editorial team, and endless artist radio stations.
Additionally, HiFi subscribers benefit from the best quality of sound available, including TIDAL Masters and immersive sound experiences from Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio.