Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Reservations for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are now live!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive discounts.

Tidal confirms high-res FLAC support is coming to HiFi Plus subscribers in August

Wireless service Music
@cosminvasile
Tidal confirms high-res FLAC support is coming to HiFi Plus subscribers in August
Tidal already offers subscribers of its premium tier, HiFi Plus, the option to download and listen to MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) tracks, but this specific format is inferior to high-res FLAC when it comes to sound quality. But that’s about to change, as Tidal has just confirmed that high-res FLAC support is coming to HiFi Plus subscribers as early as August.

The company’s CEO Jesse Dorogusker has taken to Reddit to make the announcement, offering iOS users who are enrolled in the Early Access Program the chance to try high-res FLAC (free lossless audio codec) earlier.

Today, we’re rolling out HiRes FLAC (free lossless audio codec) to our Early Access Program (EAP) users on iOS. HiFi Plus subscribers have always had access to our highest resolution audio, and now we are offering hi-resolution content in FLAC format, up to 24-bit, 192kHz.


To access the new audio format, you’ll need to update your Tidal beta app and then select “Max” quality in the Audio & Playback settings menu. Once again, you can only choose FLAC if you’re on iOS and enrolled in Tidal’s Early Access Program.

Although there’s still at least one month until the feature will be available to all HiFi Plus subscribers, Tidal has already confirmed that as of today more than 6 million tracks are available to stream in high-res FLAC. The music streaming service announced that it’s working with distributors, labels, and artists to add even more tracks by the time FLAC support will become generally available and beyond.

Tidal recently announced a price increase for some of its plans, but the HiFi Plus tier wasn’t affected. Currently, music lovers must pay $20/month for the HiFi Plus tier or $11 (from $10) for the standard plan, which will not include access to FLAC streams.

Popular stories

Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
Google Maps turns previous Android Auto “issue” into a great feature
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
The nation's largest wireless provider, Verizon, has been down for hours in some markets (UPDATE)
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
Best Buy knocks a decent amount off the ultraportable tablet PC Surface Pro 9
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Epic deal brings iPhone 13 Pro Max down to its lowest price on Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
Why the iPhone 15 Pro Max might prove to be too much for Pixel users to ignore
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra is pushed back to Q1 2026
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Basics champ Nokia G10 is outrageously affordable right now
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Apple must comply with DMA rules about sideloading apps, in-app payments and more starting March 6th
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Unveiling of new Razr models in India suggests U.S. pricing for non-premium Razr (2023)
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
Pixel users can now download a bitterly missed wallpaper that Google took away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless