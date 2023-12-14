Several TicWatch smartwatches are getting updated to Wear OS 3
Mobvoi, the company behind the TicWatch brand, has been rather slow when it comes to upgrading its smartwatches to Wear OS 3. Earlier this week, Mobvoi confirmed that several TicWatch models are eligible for the Wear OS 3 update, although no release dates have been mentioned.
The following older TicWatch smartwatches are about to receive their Wear OS 3 update: TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 LTE, and TicWatch E3.
Furthermore, Android users should make sure they have the latest version of the Mobvoi Health app before updating to Wear OS 3. If you have issues with compatibility, it’s probably because your phone won’t support the app.
However, all TicHealth, TicSleep, and TicExercise data will remain securely stored and synced with the new companion app. Mobvoi says that the sync process will be completed within one week after the update. Also, some apps like Mobvoi Voicememo and TicHearing will no longer be available after upgrading to Wear OS 3.
More importantly, Google Assistant will not be available after the upgrade, while Google Maps and Google Wallet will not be accessible for iOS users following the update.
For more details on how to update your TicWatch smartwatch to Wear OS 3, be sure to check Mobvoi’s step-by-step guide.
According to Mobvoi, in order to upgrade to Wear OS 3, your smartwatch must run one of the current software builds: PMRB.220703.001, PMKB.211102.004, PMKB.211102.002, PMRL.220704.001.
Another important thing worth mentioning is that the update will perform a factory rest on your watch, which means that you’ll be losing all non-Tic third-party apps and the data within them.
