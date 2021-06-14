$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Just in time for summer, Apple unveils three new colors for the 5G iPhone 12 series' silicone cases

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman @wolfcallsputs
Jun 14, 2021, 3:12 PM
Just in time for summer, Apple unveils three new colors for the 5G iPhone 12 series' silicone cases
Summer in the U.S. starts next Sunday, June 20th, and with the arrival of the season comes three new colors for Apple's iPhone 12 silicone cases: Sunflower, Cloud Blue, and Electric Orange. The cases are, of course, MagSafe compatible and will start arriving this Wednesday (June 16th) as long as you pay an extra $8 for delivery. If you don't mind receiving it the very next day, Thursday, June 17th, you can get it shipped for free.

The price of the new cases is $49 each, and the new colors are perfect for the summertime. If you do go ahead and buy one of the new silicone cases for your iPhone 12 series model, Apple suggests that you add a MagSafe charger ($39), and an iPhone leather wallet with MagSafe in Arizona ($59).


You can find the new iPhone 12 series silicone cases in the online Apple Store by tapping on this link. According to the manufacturer, "The silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And on the inside, there’s a soft microfiber lining for even more protection."


Charging is a snap-literally. When you're looking to replenish your phone's battery, leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger. Or if you're into wireless, place the device on your Qi-compatible wireless charging pad.


Worried about whether the case will protect your iPhone from your butter fingers? Apple says that "like every Apple-designed case, it undergoes thousands of hours of testing throughout the design and manufacturing process. So not only does it look great, it’s built to protect your iPhone from scratches and drops."

