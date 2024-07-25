Threads now lets you make a personal feed... Sort of
Threads, Meta's answer to X (formerly Twitter) is getting more and more users and it's been graced with some nice updates this year. Earlier, we had real-time search results, which helped you find posts in the order in which they were posted. Now, Threads is getting a new update that allows you to create dedicated feeds based on search results.
Threads recently celebrated more than 175 million monthly active users and a one-year anniversary. Initially, the social media platform was launched with lots of pretty basic features missing, and most of these issues have now been addressed for a very nice experience. We now have a built-in translation, chronological search, fast switching between accounts, tabs, and more.
This new update for mobile is extra useful, especially if you want to closely follow a specific topic and how it unfolds. It almost makes me want to create a Threads account now, just to try all of this out.
The new experience is gradually rolling out to mobile users right now. This feature lets you search for a topic and then bookmark the search results, which creates a dedicated feed that shows up in the Home tab, accompanied by the For You and Following feeds.
The feature was already available for the desktop version.
Threads is a direct competitor to Elon Musk's X, which used to be Twitter. It's a platform focused on short posts with a limit of 500 characters and is a useful way to share information and express your opinion (if you can do that in short posts, which is something beyond me).
