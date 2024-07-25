Threads now lets you make a personal feed... Sort of

Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Threads update gives you the option to save search results as a dedicated feed
Threads, Meta's answer to X (formerly Twitter) is getting more and more users and it's been graced with some nice updates this year. Earlier, we had real-time search results, which helped you find posts in the order in which they were posted. Now, Threads is getting a new update that allows you to create dedicated feeds based on search results.

The new experience is gradually rolling out to mobile users right now. This feature lets you search for a topic and then bookmark the search results, which creates a dedicated feed that shows up in the Home tab, accompanied by the For You and Following feeds. 

The feature was already available for the desktop version.

Threads recently celebrated more than 175 million monthly active users and a one-year anniversary. Initially, the social media platform was launched with lots of pretty basic features missing, and most of these issues have now been addressed for a very nice experience. We now have a built-in translation, chronological search, fast switching between accounts, tabs, and more.

Threads is a direct competitor to Elon Musk's X, which used to be Twitter. It's a platform focused on short posts with a limit of 500 characters and is a useful way to share information and express your opinion (if you can do that in short posts, which is something beyond me).

This new update for mobile is extra useful, especially if you want to closely follow a specific topic and how it unfolds. It almost makes me want to create a Threads account now, just to try all of this out.
Iskra Petrova
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

