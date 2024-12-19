Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Threads puts its foot down on stolen memes, but will it work

Threads is at it again, rolling out another new feature. After hitting a huge milestone with 300 million users recently, the app is on fire, dropping fresh updates left and right. This time, the focus is on tackling stolen memes and engagement farming.

New reshare feature to give credit where it's due


Meta's app is about to roll out a new feature that lets users reshare photos and videos to their timelines, giving credit to the original creator but without including the original post itself.

When the feature becomes available, users will simply long press on a photo or video from their feed (or by tapping the repost icon) and choose "use media." This will allow them to create a new post with the image or clip attached, while a watermark from the original poster will appear in the top left corner.



We're rolling out a way to reshare photos and videos from posts you see on Threads, while crediting them to the original poster. This is a quick, easy way to add your creative takes to trending images and clips without quote posting.

– Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, December 2024

Overall, this feature will make it easier for people to share others' work while giving credit to the original creator. However, some creators aren't thrilled with Meta's approach, as seen in reactions to Threads' recent update.

That said, Meta has pointed out that creators can turn off media reuse in the app's settings, so if you don't want your posts shared this way, you can block it. There are also options to stop quote posts altogether. Unfortunately, for those worried about accounts simply ripping off their content to boost engagement, there's not much you can do to prevent people from copying your work through screenshots or other methods.

In other news, Threads will soon let users schedule posts in advance. But the app's push to cater to brands and creators doesn't end there. It's also testing new analytics for individual posts. And I think all these updates feel like a warm-up for the rumored introduction of ads on the platform, which is expected to kick off early next year.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

