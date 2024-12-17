Threads gains traction: Meta's rival to X hits a major milestone
Meta's answer to X, Threads, has now grown to 300 million users, and more than 100 million people are using the social media platform each day. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this news in a post on the platform, saying that Threads' strong momentum is continuing.
Previously, Zuckerberg speculated that Threads had a pretty good chance of becoming the company's next billion-user app. Right now, the platform is still far off from that goal, but it seems its growth has been accelerating recently.
In 2024, Threads was the second-most downloaded app for 2024, ranked after the shopping app Temu which became the top app for the App Store.
We expect to see some major changes to Threads as Meta is working on taking advantage of the growth the social media platform is experiencing. For one, the company reportedly plans to begin testing ads for threads at the beginning of next year.
Meta's been taking inspiration from some of Bluesky's features, including starter packs and custom feeds, to ensure it covers all the bases to better compete as a microblogging platform.
Last fall, Threads hit the 100 million users mark, and in early November of this year, it reached 275 million.
Threads is not the only microblogging platform that has been getting quite a lot of attention recently as an alternative to X. Bluesky has also been growing significantly in the past few months, and it's doubled its user base in November, currently hosting over 25 million users (there's no data on how many daily users are on Bluesky though).
I'm very curious to see Threads (and Bluesky, for that matter) grow and how this growth will affect the social media space. Maybe I should make an account already, which I haven't yet done. Anyway, the social media world is always changing with new things coming up quite often, and it's definitely interesting to observe.
