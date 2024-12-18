Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A person holding a smartphone displaying the Threads app.
Just days after Threads, Meta's answer to X, revealed it has hit 300 million users with over 100 million daily active users, and it seems the platform is gearing up for a shift. Meta is now focusing on introducing more features tailored specifically for brands and businesses.

Threads will soon let users schedule posts in advance, according to an update from Meta executive Adam Mosseri. He shared a sneak peek of the feature, revealing a straightforward tool in the post editor that allows users to pick a date and time for their posts to go live.



Mosseri clarified that the scheduling feature will apply only to new posts, not replies, as Threads aims to keep "real-time conversation" a priority. While there's no timeline for a broader rollout, he mentioned that the feature has been in development "for months," hinting at a potential launch in the near future.

This tool could be a game-changer for brands, creators, and professionals managing accounts on Threads. While third-party scheduling tools exist, many come with a price tag, making this built-in option a valuable addition.

However, post-scheduling is yet another indication that Meta is steering Threads toward becoming a more brand- and business-friendly platform. Earlier this month, the service began testing post-analytics, and both features could be strategic moves ahead of rumored advertising plans set to roll out next month.

For now, I think Threads offers a refreshing break from the typical social media chaos – no ads, no attention-grabbing content cluttering the feed. But with new features like this latest one and ads on the horizon, I'm starting to wonder if Threads will just end up like all the other apps in Meta's lineup. How Meta handles these changes will determine if Threads can keep its distinct vibe or simply blend into the existing social media landscape.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
Amazon and Best Buy are offering a rare $240 Motorola Razr+ (2024) discount right before Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless