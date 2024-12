Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature

Mosseri clarified that the scheduling feature will apply only to new posts, not replies, as Threads aims to keep "real-time conversation" a priority. While there's no timeline for a broader rollout, he mentioned that the feature has been in development "for months," hinting at a potential launch in the near future.This tool could be a game-changer for brands, creators, and professionals managing accounts on Threads. While third-party scheduling tools exist, many come with a price tag, making this built-in option a valuable addition.However, post-scheduling is yet another indication that Meta is steering Threads toward becoming a more brand- and business-friendly platform. Earlier this month, the service began testing post-analytics , and both features could be strategic moves ahead of r umored advertising plans set to roll out next month For now, I think Threads offers a refreshing break from the typical social media chaos – no ads, no attention-grabbing content cluttering the feed. But with new features like this latest one and ads on the horizon, I'm starting to wonder if Threads will just end up like all the other apps in Meta's lineup. How Meta handles these changes will determine if Threads can keep its distinct vibe or simply blend into the existing social media landscape.