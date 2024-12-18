Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Just days after Threads, Meta's answer to X, revealed it has hit 300 million users with over 100 million daily active users, and it seems the platform is gearing up for a shift. Meta is now focusing on introducing more features tailored specifically for brands and businesses.
Threads will soon let users schedule posts in advance, according to an update from Meta executive Adam Mosseri. He shared a sneak peek of the feature, revealing a straightforward tool in the post editor that allows users to pick a date and time for their posts to go live.
Mosseri clarified that the scheduling feature will apply only to new posts, not replies, as Threads aims to keep "real-time conversation" a priority. While there's no timeline for a broader rollout, he mentioned that the feature has been in development "for months," hinting at a potential launch in the near future.
However, post-scheduling is yet another indication that Meta is steering Threads toward becoming a more brand- and business-friendly platform. Earlier this month, the service began testing post-analytics, and both features could be strategic moves ahead of rumored advertising plans set to roll out next month.
The tool in post editor that will allow you to schedule posts. | Image credit – Meta
This tool could be a game-changer for brands, creators, and professionals managing accounts on Threads. While third-party scheduling tools exist, many come with a price tag, making this built-in option a valuable addition.
For now, I think Threads offers a refreshing break from the typical social media chaos – no ads, no attention-grabbing content cluttering the feed. But with new features like this latest one and ads on the horizon, I'm starting to wonder if Threads will just end up like all the other apps in Meta's lineup. How Meta handles these changes will determine if Threads can keep its distinct vibe or simply blend into the existing social media landscape.
