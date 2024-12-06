Threads begins testing new analytics for individual posts
Threads now has a new test aimed at helping creators and others understand more about how their posts are doing on the social media platform. Meta is testing an expanded version of its analytics feature. The expansion adds an option to view stats for specific posts, as Adam Mosseri said in a post.
Threads has had an "Insights" feature which gave you a glimpse into how your content was performing. However, the "Insights" feature gives you aggregated stats for all posts, which makes it complicated to figure out which ones are performing better and which ones are performing worse.
Mosseri said in his post that it's very important to understand what's resonating with your existing audience. Threads also recently updated its previously criticized "For you" algorithm which will now show more posts from accounts you follow, instead of showering you with stuff from random people you don't know.
This change also takes into account criticism from creators on Threads. Previously, creators had claimed they often didn't understand how the app's algorithm worked. These more detailed analytics and stats could also help Meta present Threads as more attractive to advertisers: reportedly, Meta is readying the microblogging platform to begin running ads as soon as next month.
Social media has nowadays become even a place for small businesses to grow and reach people as well. So, in general, giving people insights on how their posts are performing is pretty nice and can help them better answer their followers' needs. And that means followers get more exciting and interesting posts to look at. It's a win-win for everyone.
Now, Insights will be able to give you detailed metrics about specific posts with this test. The metrics will include views of the post and interactions. You will also be able to see a breakdown of performance between followers and non-followers.
Image Credit - Adam Mosseri on Threads
I think that creators need the most amount of data on how their content is performing in order to be able to grow their presence. I think Threads testing this is ideal to attract more people and give existing creators on the platform more info to help them grow.
