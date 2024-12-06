Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Threads begins testing new analytics for individual posts

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
Threads log-in screen on a phone held in a hand.
Threads now has a new test aimed at helping creators and others understand more about how their posts are doing on the social media platform. Meta is testing an expanded version of its analytics feature. The expansion adds an option to view stats for specific posts, as Adam Mosseri said in a post.

Threads has had an "Insights" feature which gave you a glimpse into how your content was performing. However, the "Insights" feature gives you aggregated stats for all posts, which makes it complicated to figure out which ones are performing better and which ones are performing worse.

Now, Insights will be able to give you detailed metrics about specific posts with this test. The metrics will include views of the post and interactions. You will also be able to see a breakdown of performance between followers and non-followers.


Mosseri said in his post that it's very important to understand what's resonating with your existing audience. Threads also recently updated its previously criticized "For you" algorithm which will now show more posts from accounts you follow, instead of showering you with stuff from random people you don't know.

This change also takes into account criticism from creators on Threads. Previously, creators had claimed they often didn't understand how the app's algorithm worked. These more detailed analytics and stats could also help Meta present Threads as more attractive to advertisers: reportedly, Meta is readying the microblogging platform to begin running ads as soon as next month.

I think that creators need the most amount of data on how their content is performing in order to be able to grow their presence. I think Threads testing this is ideal to attract more people and give existing creators on the platform more info to help them grow.

Social media has nowadays become even a place for small businesses to grow and reach people as well. So, in general, giving people insights on how their posts are performing is pretty nice and can help them better answer their followers' needs. And that means followers get more exciting and interesting posts to look at. It's a win-win for everyone.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
December 2024 Google Pixel Feature Drop is here with updates for the phones, tablet, and watches
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Google unveils "Expressive Captions" for Android with AI-powered emotion and sound recognition
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
Android gets a new update that brings AI to image descriptions, file sharing, and more
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
T-Mobile's best holiday deal might be these three new 5G plans with low prices and amazing perks
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
Phone Awards: These are the Best Smartphones of 2024
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless