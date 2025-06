This Verizon customer followed all the rules – and still got burned

Verizon

Verizon didn't send any confirmation emails about the return or refund. So, the user called customer service. The reps said they had no record of the return and pointed out that the two mailed labels were unused.



The customer explained that was because they used the emailed one – just like they had requested. The tracking number showed it was received, but Verizon said they'd have to check with the warehouse and opened a ticket.



The customer explained that was because they used the emailed one – just like they had requested. The tracking number showed it was received, but Verizon said they'd have to check with the warehouse and opened a ticket.

Unsurprisingly, this wasn't an isolated case.



Seven days went by and still no update. When the customer called again asking for a supervisor, they were reportedly told nothing could be done – the return period had expired. End result? No phone, no refund, no way to escalate. Another phone lost in transit. Unsurprisingly, this wasn't an isolated case.





So, if you want to avoid getting caught in a mess like this, there are a few things you can do. One of the safest moves is buying your device in-store, especially when you are spending over a grand on it. It is not always the most convenient, but at least you walk out with the phone in hand.



Another smart move? Record yourself unboxing the phone as soon as it arrives. That footage could be a lifesaver if you ever need to prove something went missing or was never delivered.



So, if you want to avoid getting caught in a mess like this, there are a few things you can do. One of the safest moves is buying your device in-store, especially when you are spending over a grand on it. It is not always the most convenient, but at least you walk out with the phone in hand. Another smart move? Record yourself unboxing the phone as soon as it arrives. That footage could be a lifesaver if you ever need to prove something went missing or was never delivered. Same goes for trade-ins – before you drop your device in the return envelope, grab a quick video of you packing and sealing it. That extra step could be the difference between a smooth process and a drawn-out fight with customer service.





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

When it comes to online phone orders and trade-ins, especially pricey ones like iPhones, the risk of something going wrong seems higher than ever. T-Mobile users have long complained about devices disappearing during transit , but they are not the only ones dealing with this mess. Now, Verizon customers are sharing similar stories and they are just as frustrating.Onecustomer recently vented online about a returned device that mysteriously vanished. It all started with a simple online order. The user bought an Apple device (which always seem to be the ones vanishing), decided to exchange it for another model, and followed the return process... or so they thought.