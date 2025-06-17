This Verizon customer followed all the rules – and still got burned
This return story has it all: lost label, no refund and a whole lot of customer service runaround.
When it comes to online phone orders and trade-ins, especially pricey ones like iPhones, the risk of something going wrong seems higher than ever. T-Mobile users have long complained about devices disappearing during transit, but they are not the only ones dealing with this mess. Now, Verizon customers are sharing similar stories and they are just as frustrating.
One Verizon customer recently vented online about a returned device that mysteriously vanished. It all started with a simple online order. The user bought an Apple device (which always seem to be the ones vanishing), decided to exchange it for another model, and followed the return process... or so they thought.
Purchased an Apple Device, decided I wanted a different model. Called Care, requested a return label - they asked if I wanted it e-mailed or sent via US Mail. I advised e-mail, and I received the return label a few moments later. 3 days later, two verizon letters come in via US Mail with two additional return labels. I knew I was in for a ride after that.
– mark1210a, Reddit, June 2025
About 10 days after sending back the device using the emailed label, tracking showed it had been received. But Verizon didn't send any confirmation emails about the return or refund. So, the user called customer service. The reps said they had no record of the return and pointed out that the two mailed labels were unused.
The customer explained that was because they used the emailed one – just like they had requested. The tracking number showed it was received, but Verizon said they'd have to check with the warehouse and opened a ticket.
They would call me back 3-5 business days. No call back (naturally) and when I call Care again, they said the Warehouse cannot find the return, that I did not use the proper return label and to contact UPS. I ask for a Supervisor, call is "disconnected". Not sure why they ask for call back numbers if they don't use them. Called again, asked for a Supervisor - this one was a real treat.... said another ticket was needed and it could have all been avoided had I used the USPS provided return label.
– mark1210a, Reddit, June 2025
Seven days went by and still no update. When the customer called again asking for a supervisor, they were reportedly told nothing could be done – the return period had expired. End result? No phone, no refund, no way to escalate. Another phone lost in transit.
Unsurprisingly, this wasn't an isolated case.
My MIL and I went through the same process fairly recently. She went through a Verizon-affiliated store (a mobile phone store not actually named Verizon). They made her ship the phone off herself and there was some confusion where the phone got lost in transit and they were skeptical about her actually shipping the phone. She had to provide proof and spend an hour with customer support to plead her innocence.
– AFunkinDiscoBall, Reddit, June 2025
So, where do all these missing phones actually end up? In someone's hands, that is for sure. For example, not too long ago, a $500,000 iPhone theft ring was uncovered, with T-Mobile's missing devices at the center of it.
Meanwhile, over in Shenzhen, China, there's an actual building nicknamed "The stolen iPhone building." It has been linked to a global black market network trafficking stolen iPhones. Who knows – some of these vanished devices might've ended up there.
And it is not always international crime rings – sometimes, the trouble starts closer to home. Earlier this year, a UPS employee in Florida was arrested and charged with stealing 171 iPhones worth more than $175,000. It is not just phones going missing, either – tablets and other tech are disappearing, too and customers are clearly fed up.
So, if you want to avoid getting caught in a mess like this, there are a few things you can do. One of the safest moves is buying your device in-store, especially when you are spending over a grand on it. It is not always the most convenient, but at least you walk out with the phone in hand.
Another smart move? Record yourself unboxing the phone as soon as it arrives. That footage could be a lifesaver if you ever need to prove something went missing or was never delivered.
Same goes for trade-ins – before you drop your device in the return envelope, grab a quick video of you packing and sealing it. That extra step could be the difference between a smooth process and a drawn-out fight with customer service.
We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
