This Verizon customer followed all the rules – and still got burned

Verizon

About 10 days after sending back the device using the emailed label, tracking showed it had been received. Butdidn't send any confirmation emails about the return or refund. So, the user called customer service. The reps said they had no record of the return and pointed out that the two mailed labels were unused.The customer explained that was because they used the emailed one – just like they had requested. The tracking number showed it was received, butsaid they'd have to check with the warehouse and opened a ticket.

Seven days went by and still no update. When the customer called again asking for a supervisor, they were reportedly told nothing could be done – the return period had expired. End result? No phone, no refund, no way to escalate. Another phone lost in transit.Unsurprisingly, this wasn't an isolated case.

Have you ever lost a phone or device during an online return or trade-in? Yep, and it was a total nightmare. No, but I’m always nervous about it. Nope, I stick to in-store returns only. Never happened, but I’m extra cautious. Yep, and it was a total nightmare. 40% No, but I’m always nervous about it. 40% Nope, I stick to in-store returns only. 0% Never happened, but I’m extra cautious. 20%

So, if you want to avoid getting caught in a mess like this, there are a few things you can do. One of the safest moves is buying your device in-store, especially when you are spending over a grand on it. It is not always the most convenient, but at least you walk out with the phone in hand.Another smart move? Record yourself unboxing the phone as soon as it arrives. That footage could be a lifesaver if you ever need to prove something went missing or was never delivered.Same goes for trade-ins – before you drop your device in the return envelope, grab a quick video of you packing and sealing it. That extra step could be the difference between a smooth process and a drawn-out fight with customer service.