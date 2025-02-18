iPhones seem to be going missing in transit and T-Mobile customers are paying the price
It's always a disappointing moment when you open the box of your much-anticipated (or even not-so-anticipated) phone, only to find it missing. Unfortunately, this has happened before with T-Mobile customers, and it seems like it's happened again.
After trading in an iPhone 12 mini, one user was left empty-handed – literally. When UPS delivered the package, the iPhone box was opened only to reveal... nothing. The user says they reported the issue to T-Mobile, but now they're stuck in a two-week waiting period before the company can provide any updates. It's all part of the process, with an evaluation of the facts before any resolution.
Another smart move is to record yourself unboxing your new iPhone (or any expensive gadget) the moment it arrives. Having video proof could come in handy if you ever need to dispute a missing device with the retailer or shipping company.
The same goes for trade-ins – make sure you film yourself placing the device in the envelope and sealing it before sending it off. You never know when that extra step might save you from a major headache, just like it could have for the person in the following case.
And they're not the only ones dealing with this frustration. Others have also reported never receiving the phones they paid for, with one person claiming they didn't even get a package at all – just a charge for a phone that never arrived.
In my recent case, UPS message was they received a damaged, empty box from T-Mobile so I didn't get anything obviously (not even an empty box).
– User txwoo/Reddit, February 2025
More users are coming forward with similar complaints, saying their devices were stolen right from the UPS warehouse. Of course, it's tough to say exactly who took the iPhones out of the boxes – especially before a full investigation is conducted. Even then, it might not be possible to pinpoint the culprit. What's clear, though, is that iPhones are going missing, and customers are understandably frustrated by the whole situation.
If you want to avoid ending up in a situation like this, there are a few precautions you can take. One option – though not always the most convenient – is to buy your phone in-store, especially if you're dropping over $1,000 on a new device.
